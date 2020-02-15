Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Toll Brothers Colorado Press Release

Receive press releases from Toll Brothers Colorado: By Email RSS Feeds: Toll Brothers' Kechter Farm Offers Its Five Model Homes for Sale

Five, fully-decorated, furnished model homes that were built in 2016 are for sale in Toll Brothers' Kechter Farm in Fort Collins.

Fort Collins, CO, February 15, 2020 --(



Kechter Farm is a master-planned community of 415 home sites with picturesque mountain views, and is the only new construction master-planned community in southeast Fort Collins. Adjacent to the Fossil Creek Reservoir and raptor sanctuary, Kechter Farm has exceptional amenities including a resort-style pool, spa and 6,500-sq.ft clubhouse with fitness center, event areas and a number of outdoor amenities. The community also has abundant open space, a playground, and miles of walking and biking trails.



“If you’re looking to move to a new home soon, these model homes are ready for move-in,” says Mark Bailey, Toll Brothers Colorado Division President. “They were built in 2016, range from 2,516 to 4,000 sq. ft. and include the Durango, Bellvue, Wakefield, Montana and Orion models. The model homes include many designer upgrades and finishes, and are priced from $725,000 to $1,175,000. We also have limited opportunities for new homes sites.”



Kechter Farm is located south of Harmony Road and west of I-25, less than one mile from shopping and restaurants along the Harmony Corridor and only 10 minutes from downtown Fort Collins. Children in the community may attend schools in the highly regarded Poudre School District.



The sales office for Kechter Farm is located at 6114 Hawks Perch Lane (Fort Collins, CO 80528) and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Prospective buyers should call 970-221-2227 or visit KechterFarm.com.



About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, an award-winning Fortune 500 company founded in 1967, embraces an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service. Toll Brothers is currently building in 22 states nationwide and is a publicly owned company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: TOL).



For five years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the #1 Home Builder Worldwide on the Fortune magazine “World’s Most Admired Companies®” list.* Toll Brothers also has been honored as national Builder of the Year by BUILDER magazine, and was twice named national Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine.



This is not an offering where prohibited by law.*From Fortune magazine, February 1, 2019 ©2019 Time Inc. Fortune and The World's Most Admired Companies are registered trademarks of Time Inc. and are used under license. Fortune and Time Inc. are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of Toll Brothers, Inc. Fort Collins, CO, February 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Toll Brothers’ Kechter Farm is offering its five, fully-decorated, furnished model homes for sale. If a new luxury home is on your list for 2020, be sure to visit and tour the homes. The community features great amenities and a convenient Fort Collins location.Kechter Farm is a master-planned community of 415 home sites with picturesque mountain views, and is the only new construction master-planned community in southeast Fort Collins. Adjacent to the Fossil Creek Reservoir and raptor sanctuary, Kechter Farm has exceptional amenities including a resort-style pool, spa and 6,500-sq.ft clubhouse with fitness center, event areas and a number of outdoor amenities. The community also has abundant open space, a playground, and miles of walking and biking trails.“If you’re looking to move to a new home soon, these model homes are ready for move-in,” says Mark Bailey, Toll Brothers Colorado Division President. “They were built in 2016, range from 2,516 to 4,000 sq. ft. and include the Durango, Bellvue, Wakefield, Montana and Orion models. The model homes include many designer upgrades and finishes, and are priced from $725,000 to $1,175,000. We also have limited opportunities for new homes sites.”Kechter Farm is located south of Harmony Road and west of I-25, less than one mile from shopping and restaurants along the Harmony Corridor and only 10 minutes from downtown Fort Collins. Children in the community may attend schools in the highly regarded Poudre School District.The sales office for Kechter Farm is located at 6114 Hawks Perch Lane (Fort Collins, CO 80528) and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Prospective buyers should call 970-221-2227 or visit KechterFarm.com.About Toll BrothersToll Brothers, an award-winning Fortune 500 company founded in 1967, embraces an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service. Toll Brothers is currently building in 22 states nationwide and is a publicly owned company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: TOL).For five years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the #1 Home Builder Worldwide on the Fortune magazine “World’s Most Admired Companies®” list.* Toll Brothers also has been honored as national Builder of the Year by BUILDER magazine, and was twice named national Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine.This is not an offering where prohibited by law.*From Fortune magazine, February 1, 2019 ©2019 Time Inc. Fortune and The World's Most Admired Companies are registered trademarks of Time Inc. and are used under license. Fortune and Time Inc. are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of Toll Brothers, Inc. Contact Information Toll Brothers Colorado

Laurie Anderson

303-758-1118



www.tollbrothers.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Toll Brothers Colorado Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend