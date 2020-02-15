Press Releases FoxPromotions Press Release

Receive press releases from FoxPromotions: By Email RSS Feeds: FoxPromotions is Excited to Announce That Singer/Songwriter Brian Hedges Has Signed with the Company

Singer Songwriter Brian Hedges has signed with FoxPromotions. The agreement states that the Knoxville, Tennessee resident is giving FoxPromotions full responsibility for the artist's social media and digital marketing strategies.

Santa Clarita, CA, February 15, 2020 --(



Singer/Songwriter...Storyteller Music... and what has now become Americana Music is what Brian Hedges has been writing and performing since he was young. One of the premier singer/songwriters of modern times not yet discovered by the mass audience. His writing style can be compared to so many greats from the classic era of country/folk music with a modern angle.



Cutting his teeth on great talents like Kris Kristofferson, Guy Clark, Merle Haggard, Mac Davis and others, and being called a "Storyteller" by the great Storyteller himself Tom T. Hall, Brian's songwriting style is a fresh and sincere approach not often found in today's musical climate.



Being raised in Oklahoma and being part of the Red-Dirt Movement and the Tulsa Sound there is an incredible amount of influence from the blue-collar working class of rural Oklahoma.



It is unmistakable that Brian's songs reflect his roots.



In an attempt to get "noticed" by today's country music fans Brian has agreed to give FoxPromotions full control of his digital media and marketing strategies.



William Fox, owner and lead strategist for FoxPromotions said, "We are extremely excited and honored to be in this partnership with Brian. We believe his writing style is a fresh and modern taste of today's country/folk music." William also believes that Brian's large catalog of original songs and melodies can be a perfect fit for synchronization licensing within today's television and motion picture industry.



With songs like "Quit," "Too Much," "Tequila Mockingbird," "Too Much,"' and "Let's Get Naked" it is easy to say that it's only a matter of time before Brian Hedges becomes a driving force in today's music industry.



From the first chord from his guitar it's apparent that Brian is strumming middle America's heartstrings. Santa Clarita, CA, February 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- FoxPromotions is proud to announce the signing of Singer/Songwriter Brian Hedges.Singer/Songwriter...Storyteller Music... and what has now become Americana Music is what Brian Hedges has been writing and performing since he was young. One of the premier singer/songwriters of modern times not yet discovered by the mass audience. His writing style can be compared to so many greats from the classic era of country/folk music with a modern angle.Cutting his teeth on great talents like Kris Kristofferson, Guy Clark, Merle Haggard, Mac Davis and others, and being called a "Storyteller" by the great Storyteller himself Tom T. Hall, Brian's songwriting style is a fresh and sincere approach not often found in today's musical climate.Being raised in Oklahoma and being part of the Red-Dirt Movement and the Tulsa Sound there is an incredible amount of influence from the blue-collar working class of rural Oklahoma.It is unmistakable that Brian's songs reflect his roots.In an attempt to get "noticed" by today's country music fans Brian has agreed to give FoxPromotions full control of his digital media and marketing strategies.William Fox, owner and lead strategist for FoxPromotions said, "We are extremely excited and honored to be in this partnership with Brian. We believe his writing style is a fresh and modern taste of today's country/folk music." William also believes that Brian's large catalog of original songs and melodies can be a perfect fit for synchronization licensing within today's television and motion picture industry.With songs like "Quit," "Too Much," "Tequila Mockingbird," "Too Much,"' and "Let's Get Naked" it is easy to say that it's only a matter of time before Brian Hedges becomes a driving force in today's music industry.From the first chord from his guitar it's apparent that Brian is strumming middle America's heartstrings. Contact Information FoxPromotions

William Fox

702-610-4541



foxpromotions.net



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from FoxPromotions