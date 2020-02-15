Spencer Savings Bank Welcomes Rich Vaill as Vice President and Business Development Officer Team Leader, Grows Retail Banking Business Team

Press Releases Spencer Savings Bank Press Release

Elmwood Park, NJ, February 15, 2020 --(



With over 25 years of experience working in the industry, in both sales and management roles, Vaill will be based in Parsippany and will be responsible for providing deposit and lending solutions, geared to helping businesses grow, to both small and mid-sized companies in the area. He has a strong focus on Relationship Management, with a background in Escrow and 1031 Exchanges, and has worked with small and middle market clients in a variety of industries and professions throughout the state.



“We are excited to welcome Richard to the Spencer team. He is a dynamic, insightful and experienced business professional with strong leadership skills and strategic planning skills,” says George Celentano, Executive and Senior Vice President of Retail Banking. “We are also excited to hire a former Marine. Their training and leadership skills are vital to any company. We look forward to having him as part of the Spencer team and know that he is going to be a great contributor to our success.”



Vaill has served as a Commissioned Officer (Major) and Logistician in the United States Marine Corps. He was the Marine for Life New Jersey Program Director and a Desert Storm Veteran. He is a strong advocate for Veterans’ transition programs and founder of international LinkedIn group, Jobs for Veterans. He currently resides in Hunterdon County with his wife and children.



About Spencer Savings Bank:

Spencer Savings Bank, a leading New Jersey-based community bank, headquartered in Elmwood Park, N.J., has been serving its local communities with integrity and pride for more than 75 years. The bank has over $3 billion in total assets and operates 21 financial centers throughout New Jersey. Spencer specializes in delivering premier banking products and services for consumers and businesses. Visit SpencerSavings.com for more information.



For more information, contact:

Anita Guerrero (SSB): 201-703-3800 x 8421

Anita Guerrero

201-703-3800 x. 8421



https://www.spencersavings.com/



