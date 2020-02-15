How2Media Announces That PER4MAX Wheelchairs Will be Part of Its "World’s Greatest!..." Series

Press Releases How 2 Media Press Release

Boynton Beach, FL, February 15, 2020 --(



PER4MAX provides quality, handcrafted, performance wheelchair solutions for sports and everyday use. The company is owned and operated by active people with disabilities for users within their community. Every single chair is designed by CEO and 3-time Team USA Wheelchair Basketball Paralympian, William Hernandez, and then is manufactured and tested by employees, many of whom are also current or former Paralympians. “PER4MAX brings a truly innovative approach to wheelchair design. Their unique understanding of and customization to the individual's abilities is what sets their athletes up for greatness and makes them the World’s Greatest performance wheelchair. We’re excited to share them with our 'World’s Greatest' audience,” said Gordon Freeman, Executive Producer of the show.



As part of the show, How2Media sent a film crew to spend time at the company’s facilities in the Dallas/Ft. Worth suburb of Grand Prairie, to find out what the story behind the story is with this great, innovative and growing company, and to show the “World’s Greatest!...” viewers why PER4MAX was selected as the best performance wheelchair, and therefore featured on the show.



“World’s Greatest!...” is a thirty-minute show dedicated to highlighting the world’s greatest companies, products, places, and people. Each show is a fast-paced tour around the world featuring behind the scenes footage, informative interviews, and exciting visuals.



How2Media is a 21st Century television production company. Their award-winning programming can be seen on national cable channels and local network affiliates across the country.



Steven Spencer

561-364-2645



https://www.WorldsGreatestTelevision.com



