Disability News
Access news about companies, products and services targeting people with disabilities and special needs. Find out about events, programs, websites, public policy and issues in the news affecting those with disabilities.
The Chocolate Spectrum Celebrates 10 Years of Sweet Inclusion
The Chocolate Spectrum celebrates its 10‑year anniversary with a community event on June 26 featuring free cake, free chocolate, and the announcement of new training programs for teens and adults with autism. Founded by Valerie Herskowitz, the shop first opened on June 28, 2016 - unexpectedly on her milestone birthday. A limited Classic Edition chocolate collection will be released to honor the milestone and support the mission. - June 17, 2026 - The Chocolate Spectrum
ExcelPrep Opens San Antonio Location for Neurodivergent Learners
ExcelPrep, an educational and clinical program serving neurodivergent learners, today announced the opening of its newest location in San Antonio, Texas. The expansion extends ExcelPrep's integrated model of specialized instruction and clinical care to Texas families whose children are... - May 29, 2026 - Excel Prep
Adjoin Partners with Local Artist to Support Veteran Families and People with Autism and Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities
On Thursday, June 4, Adjoin is partnering with The Hyangle Art Gallery to host the Canvas + Cuisine for a Cause event in Downtown San Diego aimed at raising money and awareness for the issues facing the veteran and disability communities. - May 21, 2026 - Adjoin
Mr Brey Releases “No Es Solo La Piel,” a Deep, Afro-Latin Song About Love Beyond Appearance
Independent Afro-Latin artist Mr Brey presents “No Es Solo La Piel,” an emotional Afrobeat-inspired single that explores human connection, vulnerability, and love beyond physical attraction. - May 09, 2026 - Mr Brey
Midwest Special Needs Trust Honors Sarah Giboney with Prestigious Jerry Zafft Award for Leadership in Special Needs Trust
Midwest Special Needs Trust is proud to announce that Sarah Giboney has received the Jerry Zafft Award for her dedication to ensuring that individuals with disabilities have access to special needs trusts. As a member of the Board of Trustees, she has expanded the organization's reach, updated trust policies and documents, and guided a name change, helping Midwest Special Needs Trust become leaders in pooled trust services. - May 05, 2026 - Midwest Special Needs Trust
200 Rebuilding Together Boston Volunteers Come Together to Revitalize Boston Communities over 2 Weeks; On May 2nd, 100 Volunteers Rejuvenate Dorchester Community
Rebuilding Together Boston is providing no-cost nonprofit repairs to benefit a Dorchester public school and the Oasis on Ballou community garden on Saturday, May 2. Over the past 35 years, Rebuilding Together Boston has completed over 700 Rebuild projects for neighbors in need since its founding in 1991. In addition, the nonprofit is hosting its 35th anniversary at the Paint The Town! Gala on May 7. - May 01, 2026 - Rebuilding Together Boston
DSDN Day Returns May 1 with a Nationwide Focus on Connection for New and Expectant Parents
The Down Syndrome Diagnosis Network (DSDN) hosted its second annual DSDN Day on May 1, bringing families together through connection-focused programming, parent-led conversations, and a national $5 Connection Challenge to support families navigating a new diagnosis. - April 27, 2026 - Down Syndrome Diagnosis Network
Client Authored Case Study Explores Psychotherapy, AI, and the Reclamation of Narrative Agency
New SSRN paper examines collaboration, power, and epistemic risk in psychotherapy - April 01, 2026 - Mark A. Michaels
Glesby Marks Supports Community Access Through Vehicle Donation to Alexander Jewish Family Service
Glesby Marks, an independent fleet leasing and fleet management company, has donated a fully accessible 2025 Toyota Sienna Hybrid to Alexander Jewish Family Service (JFS) as part of its Community Engagement initiative. The vehicle will support Celebration Company, a program of Alexander JFS that... - February 11, 2026 - Glesby Marks
Optivate Solutions Launches Optavue, a Website Intelligence Tool Built for Nonprofits
Optivate Solutions today announced the launch of Optavue, a website intelligence tool designed specifically for nonprofit organizations. Optavue provides an easy-to-understand snapshot of website accessibility, security, and technical health, helping nonprofit leaders quickly identify risks, prioritize improvements, and make informed decisions without the cost or complexity of a full audit. - January 26, 2026 - Optivate Solutions Inc
eSpecial Needs Unveils Newly Revamped Website to Transform the Shopping Experience for Individuals with Disabilities
eSpecial Needs, a leading national provider of adaptive equipment, sensory tools, and therapy solutions, is proud to announce the official launch of its newly redesigned website, created to deliver a dramatically improved shopping experience for individuals with disabilities, caregivers, therapists, and educators. The revamped eSpecialNeeds.com reflects the company’s mission to make essential products more accessible and intuitive to find. - January 05, 2026 - eSpecial Needs
National Van Lines Delivers Holiday Cheer with Aspire Partnership
Employees and agents “play Santa” by donating and delivering gifts to individuals with disabilities in Aspire’s Community Homes. - December 18, 2025 - National Van Lines
Superaides to Launch in Fairfax and Loudoun Counties
SuperAides to Launch On-Demand, Non-Medical Companion Care to Meet Growing Senior Needs in Fairfax and Loudoun Counties- Jan - Feb 2026 - December 15, 2025 - Superaides IT Solutions
Georgia’s Faith Leaders Honor Champions of New State Law Securing Death Penalty Protections for the Intellectually Disabled
The Georgia Interfaith Public Policy Center announces its 2025 Legislator and Advocate of the Year honorees, recognizing the champions behind the Georgia death penalty reform bill enacted this year aimed at ensuring that no person with an intellectual disability is subject to the death penalty in the State of Georgia. - December 11, 2025 - GIPPC
Cadre Hospice Welcomes Inspire Hospice & Palliative Care, Advancing the Vision for World-Class End-of-Life Care
Cadre Hospice welcomes Inspire Hospice & Palliative Care, uniting two mission-driven organizations to expand compassionate, high-touch end-of-life care across Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, and Texas. This partnership strengthens clinical excellence, enhances care delivery, and elevates the patient and family experience through shared values and a people-first approach. - December 09, 2025 - Cadre Hospice
Minnesota Nonprofit Hosts Red-Carpet Film Screening to Support Children with Disabilities
A Minnesota nonprofit, Winning Pathways Foundation, is rolling out the red-carpet next month for a special film event benefiting children with disabilities. Winning Pathways will host an exclusive screening of Uncontained on Monday, Dec. 15, at Emagine Theater in Eagan. The event begins with a Los... - December 03, 2025 - Winning Pathways Foundation
Nashville Selected as Host of 2034 Special Olympics USA Games
Thousands of athletes will come to Nashville to compete and showcase inclusion for people with intellectual disabilities in 2034. - October 29, 2025 - Special Olympics Tennessee
Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation, Southern Texas Chapter, Celebrates 2026 Women of Distinction Honorees
Valobra Master Jewelers hosts a celebration of the new class of Women of Distinction and the launch of 2026 fundraising. - October 18, 2025 - Crohn's & Colitis Foundation
The Able Show Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month with Powerful On-Set Experience
Media Invited to Witness the Future of Inclusive Entertainment as The Able Show Hosts Its Final Taping of the Year—Showcasing People with Disabilities in Front of and Behind the Camera. - October 15, 2025 - The Able Show
Special Education Teacher Transitions Career from Classroom to Conference Room - Advocating for Children with Disabilities
Forte Law Group Welcomes Veteran Greenwich Public Schools Special Education Teacher Lauren Parlato as Special Education Advocate. Ten years of hands-on classroom experience brings invaluable insider perspective to special education advocacy. - September 25, 2025 - Forte Law Group
BrainWorks Behavioral Health Expands Psychological and Neuropsychological Services to Los Angeles & Orange Counties with New Los Angeles, Whittier and Irvine Offices
BrainWorks Behavioral Health has expanded into Los Angeles and Orange Counties with new offices in Los Angeles, Whittier, and Irvine. The clinics provide autism testing, ADHD evaluations, therapy, and counseling for children, teens, and adults. For over a decade, BrainWorks has delivered compassionate care across Southern California, now bringing necessary psychological and neuropsychological services to more families. - August 27, 2025 - BrainWorks Behavioral Health
Healing and C-PTSD Launches First-of-Its-Kind Global Community Hub for Survivors of Complex Trauma
Healing and C-PTSD™, the world’s largest trauma-informed community with over 340K members on Instagram, has launched the CPTSD Community Hub — a private, survivor-led space offering support circles, trauma education, and tools for healing. Designed for those living with Complex PTSD, the Hub provides connection, resources, and validation for survivors who’ve long been overlooked. - August 22, 2025 - Healing & CPTSD LLC
Marian Homes Expands Mission with Purchase of New Group Home in Strasburg, VA
Marian Homes, Inc., a nonprofit organization providing safe and supportive housing for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, has announced the purchase of its tenth group home in Strasburg, Virginia. The home will accommodate up to five residents and will be operated in partnership with a professional care provider, offering a family-like environment that promotes independence and dignity. - August 21, 2025 - Marian Homes
Innovaxis Achieves DBE & ACDBE Certifications Through the City of Chicago
Innovaxis is now certified to work as a certified DBE/ACDBE subcontractor for government transportation agencies in Illinois and their prime contractors. - August 12, 2025 - Innovaxis Marketing
Dr. Brian Badman Performs Indiana’s First Augmented Reality-Assisted Shoulder Replacement Surgery at Central Indiana Orthopedics
Central Indiana Orthopedics is proud to announce a groundbreaking advancement in orthopedic surgery: Dr. Brian Badman, a board-certified, fellowship-trained shoulder surgeon, has performed the first augmented reality-assisted shoulder replacement surgery in the state of Indiana using the ARVIS®... - August 04, 2025 - Central Indiana Orthopedics
“Le’Chaim America” Launched - An Initiative to Celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary Year in a Jewish Way
Friday, July 4, 2025, will mark the beginning of the United States' 250th year, also known as the Semi-Quin-Centennial. Ahead of this milestone, Reut USA announces the launching of Le’Chaim America - an initiative to encourage American Jewish communities to participate in America’s celebrations in a distinctly Jewish manner and in a way that is connected to Israel. A keystone of Le’Chaim America will be a “gift” to the American people in the form of innovations for wounded soldiers and veterans. - July 03, 2025 - Reut USA
Hundreds of Cyclists to Ride Through Durham, NH, June 21–22, to Raise Funds for ALS Research
On June 21, hundreds of cyclists will ride through Durham, NH, as part of the Tri-State Trek—New England’s premier ALS fundraising bike ride. This inspiring event raises critical funds for the ALS Therapy Development Institute, a nonprofit biotech leading the charge in developing effective treatments for ALS. The Trek brings together local families, riders, and volunteers in a powerful show of support for those living with this devastating disease. - June 16, 2025 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
The Lives of the Silent
The Lives of the Silent shares powerful, real-life stories of individuals with limited speaking abilities who were often hidden from society. Through their experiences, author Andrew Houvouras reveals how behavior communicates when words fall short—and how empathy, care, and human connection can transform lives. A tribute to resilience, dignity, and the unseen voices that shape us all. - June 05, 2025 - ABA Technologies, Inc.
Motorcycle Missions Selected as Beneficiary of Harley-Davidson’s 2025 Let’s Ride Challenge™
Motorcycle Missions is proud to announce that it has been selected as one of only ten nonprofit organizations nationwide to benefit from Harley-Davidson’s 2025 Let’s Ride Challenge™: Ride for Heroes—a nationwide campaign that turns motorcycle miles into meaningful support... - May 22, 2025 - Motorcycle Missions
New Single: "In Real Time" by Artist/Activist Justin John Scheck - a Look at Trump's America Through a Spiritual Lens
Artist/Activist Justin John Scheck is coming out with an album that question's Trump and his movement thru a spiritual lens. It is an alternative album created solely by the artist, who produces the album and once again plays all the instruments. "In Real Time," the First Single, will stream on all Steaming Platforms and be available at his website to purchase or stream, along with the album. Pre-Order Now. - May 21, 2025 - Justin John Scheck
Samantha's Outings Acquires First Transportation Van to Expand Services for Young Adults with Special Needs
After school ends, so do many of the support services available to individuals with special needs — leaving families facing an uncertain future. Samantha’s Outings, a San Diego-based nonprofit, is working to fill that critical gap. Today, the organization proudly announces the... - May 18, 2025 - Samantha's Outings
New Date: Waitlist Opens for Housing Programs in Chester County for First Time in Twelve Years
For the first time in 12 years, the Housing Authority of Chester County will reopen waitlists for Public Housing and Housing Choice Vouchers on May 15, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eligible residents can apply online at www.haccnet.org for access to affordable housing options. Early preparation is encouraged; submission does not guarantee housing but secures a spot in the applicant pool. - May 13, 2025 - Housing Authority of Chester County
"Instrumental in Rebuilding My Life" Former Client at Changes Healing Center Celebrates Success Following Addiction Treatment in Phoenix
Former patient Daniel credits Changes Healing Center for over two years of sobriety, restored family bonds, and renewed faith. With personalized care and effective strategies, the Phoenix-based drug rehab and alcohol rehab programs helped him rebuild his life, maintain employment, and move into a new home with his family. - May 01, 2025 - Changes Healing Center
Discreet Clean Commits to Educating Care Providers on the Differences Between Hoarding and Squalor
Discreet Clean®, a trusted leader in professional biohazard and extreme cleaning services, has announced its commitment to providing education and awareness around the critical distinctions between hoarding and squalor—two frequently misunderstood conditions that profoundly impact the aging population. - April 30, 2025 - Discreet Clean
PAWS NY Returns to Monarch Rooftop for 2025 Barks & Blooms Benefit to Raise Money for People and Pets in Need
This year’s fundraising event, sponsored by Bond Vet, will take place on Monday, May 19, from 6:30-8:30pm, and tickets are now on sale. - April 23, 2025 - PAWS NY
Team USA Athlete Noah Jaffe Appointed to Board of Directors of Nonprofit WAWOS
2024 Paralympian, Silver and Bronze medalist Noah Jaffe joins WAWOS, a National Disability Advocacy and Empowerment Nonprofit - April 14, 2025 - WAWOS
Butterfly Effects Opens New ABA Therapy Center in Virginia Beach
Butterfly Effects is excited to announce the grand opening of its new ABA Therapy Center in Virginia Beach, Virginia, dedicated to supporting children and families impacted by Autism. This state-of-the-art center is the latest addition to Butterfly Effects' network of 13 centers across North... - April 01, 2025 - Butterfly Effects
Catching Waves, Changing Lives: Surfers Healing Celebrates Autism Awareness Month with Free Surf Camps Across Mexico and California
Free Surf Camp for Children with Autism. Registration will open ion April for the Dana Point and Malibu, California camps and there is an open session in the East Cape of Cabo San Lucas near La Fortuna in May. They encourage parents with Autistic children to be an amazing part of this experience. Trained surfers from around the world participate in the event that changes lives. - March 27, 2025 - Surfers Healing Foundation, Inc.
Lone Wolves Will Have NY Premiere at the Marvels of Media Film Festival on Friday, March 28 at 6:00 p.m.
The indie comedy Lone Wolves will have their New York Premiere at the Marvels of Media Film Festival on Friday, March 28 at 6:00 PM at the Museum of the Moving Image. Directed by Emmy and Peabody winner Ryan Cunningham, the film follows a single woman who asks an old classmate to be her sperm donor, only to discover he’s autistic. Co-written by Matt Foss and Cora Vander Broek, the film explores fertility, neurodiversity, and friendship with heart and humor. - March 26, 2025 - Lone Wolves Feature Film
Samantha's Outings Celebrates a Year of Empowerment and Community Engagement for Individuals with Autism
What Samantha's Outings has done in one year and where they will go in the future. - March 17, 2025 - Samantha's Outings
Sonny’s LouddMouth Comedy Presents: For the Love of Comedy Spring Festival, a 6-Day Comedy Festival Set to Take Over the Temecula Valley Area, April 1-6, 2025
The LouddMouth Comedy Festival is bringing a curated mix of networking mixers, comedy showcases, feature stand-up, audience interactive games, improv, comedy industry panel discussions, podcast tapings, and special performances from top comedic talents all coming into the Temecula Valley area for 6 days of non-stop comedy entertainment. The Comedy Festival will also serve as a bridge to fundraising for a local Temecula Autism organization, Anthonie's Voice for Autism Awareness. - February 20, 2025 - LouddMouth Marketing & Entertainment Group
Lakeville Chiropractor Published in Medical Journal
Cody Rodewald, owner of Align Chiropractic in Lakeville, had a study published recently in the Journal of Contemporary Chiropractic on the "Non-surgical Chiropractic Management of a Massive Lumbar Disc Extrusion." - February 20, 2025 - Align Chiropractic Lakeville
Young Adults with Special Needs Face Critical Gap in Support Services; Samantha's Outings Provides Vital Community Resource
There's a void in aid once children with special needs become adults, Samantha's Outings aims to fill that void. - February 18, 2025 - Samantha's Outings
Tween Prodigy Kayla Stephens Releases Debut EP "Elementary Wisdom"
12-year-old Kayla Stephens drops captivating debut EP "Elementary Wisdom" on her 12th birthday. A Simpson Middle School Student diagnosed with ADHD and giftedness, Kayla overcame challenges with the help of vocal coach Bri Simmons and her talented stepson Shane to create what can only be described as a catchy and fresh launch into music. - February 18, 2025 - Kayla Stephens
Physical Therapy Leaders Commend Reintroduction of Bipartisan SAFE Act to Prevent Senior Falls
Stopping Addiction and Falls for the Elderly (SAFE) Act aims to increase access to preventative care and reduce dangerous falls among America’s Medicare patients - February 11, 2025 - Alliance for Physical Therapy Quality and Innovation
Lifespire Expands Operations with Move to New Midtown Manhattan Headquarters
Lifespire, Inc., a leading nonprofit organization serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), is proud to announce the relocation of its headquarters from Lower Manhattan to Midtown. This strategic move reinforces Lifespire’s longstanding commitment to... - February 05, 2025 - Lifespire, Inc.
GiGi’s Playhouse & Harry Moon Books Unite to Launch an Inclusive Children's Chapter Book Highlighting Down Syndrome to Promote Kindness and Inclusion to Young Readers
GiGi’s Playhouse Down Syndrome Achievement Centers, is thrilled to announce the release of “GiGi’s Journey,” a new collaborative book within the beloved Harry Moon Book series for 7-12 year-old readers. The new chapter book introduces GiGi, an 8th grader with Down Syndrome into the adventure filled, magical world of Harry Moon promoting kindness, inclusion and acceptance to young readers everywhere. The book is inspired by the real-life GiGi Gianni, the 22-year-old namesake of GiGi’s Playhouse. - February 05, 2025 - Harry Moon Books
Award-Winning Independent Living Cottages Redefine Senior Living at Brookside Commerce
Cedar Communities announces the winner of the 2024 Model Room Contest, celebrating the “Cozy Cottage” Independent Living Suite at Brookside Commerce. This award-winning design highlights Brookside Commerce’s commitment to redefining senior living with a blend of privacy, comfort, and community amenities. The Independent Living Cottages offer seniors the best of both worlds - personalized, maintenance-free living with access to enriching services and a vibrant community. - December 20, 2024 - Cedar Communities
Lifespire Celebrates GivingTuesday on December 3, 2024, Raising Awareness and Support for People with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities in New York City
Lifespire has been supporting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities since 1951. With over 135 certified sites throughout 7 New York State counties, it reaches nearly 1,400 people everyday. - November 27, 2024 - Lifespire, Inc.
Rare Disease Foundation on the Road to Gene Therapy Brings Families to Fort Lauderdale from Around the World, November 15-17
The FOXG1 Research Foundation, the parent-led organization that is radically transforming the rare disease drug development landscape, is hosting an international conference in Fort Lauderdale from November 15-17, bringing families from across the globe together to learn about gene therapy advancements for FOXG1 syndrome. A highlight includes a presentation by 20-year-old Abraham Weitzman, who, though non-speaking, shares his lived experience using an innovative communication device. - November 04, 2024 - FOXG1 Research Foundation