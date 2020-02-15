Press Releases MTS Management Group Press Release

Receive press releases from MTS Management Group: By Email RSS Feeds: MTS' Ashley Puckett Releases Debut Album “Never Say Never”

MTS' Pittsburgh-area country singer has released her debut album. The collection features two airplay chart singles and a who’s who of musicians.

Pittsburgh, PA, February 15, 2020 --(



“There was a time I really wasn’t sure music would go any further for me, except performing open mic nights here and there and working long hours during the day,” she said. “Life pulls you in so very many directions, and I never gave up, but I almost sort of “settled” in the wrong spot. I’ve never been one for good luck, so say it how you will…the stars aligned or fate happened.”



On February 14th, 2020, Ashley Puckett drops her debut album of the same name, Never Say Never. The Bryan Cole-produced collection features two singles, “Medicine” which amassed more than 90K spotify streams, and her current release, “Bulletproof.” The latter is climbing the New Music Weekly national AM/FM and Digital Country charts.



Never Say Never was engineered by Doug Kasper at Tonic Studios. A who’s who of accomplished studio hands joined Ashley on the album, including Mike Brignardello (bass), John Willis (banjo), Mike Johnson (Steel Guitar), Heidi Engel and Tammy Petty (Background Vocals.) Hot newcomer Adam Ernst rounded out the musicians on the record.



Ashley concludes, “I met the right people at the right time and here we are. So a lesson to me and anyone reading this right now, ‘Never say Never'.”



About Ashley Puckett: Ashley Puckett was born and raised in North Huntingdon, just east of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Ashley realized her passion for music at a young age, performing at vocal competitions and community events, and eventually, landing at open-mic nights and shows in bars and clubs, doing anything to keep the music and her passion alive. Her musical influences have been empowering..shaping the artist she has become: Ladies like Lee Ann Womack, Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Jo Dee Messina, Carole King and LeAnn Rimes. At age sixteen Ashley picked up the guitar, began writing songs, and the adventurous country girl hit the road. Ashley appeared in the “Women In Music” issue of Billboard Magazine in December 2019. For more information, please visit http://www.ashleypuckett.com.



https://www.facebook.com/AshleyPuckettMusic/

http://instagram.com/ashleypuckettmusic Pittsburgh, PA, February 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The phrase “Never Say Never” can be quite the over-used cliche. However, for MTS' Pittsburgh-area country singer, Ashley Puckett, it was the perfect phrase to describe her lifelong love affair with music:“There was a time I really wasn’t sure music would go any further for me, except performing open mic nights here and there and working long hours during the day,” she said. “Life pulls you in so very many directions, and I never gave up, but I almost sort of “settled” in the wrong spot. I’ve never been one for good luck, so say it how you will…the stars aligned or fate happened.”On February 14th, 2020, Ashley Puckett drops her debut album of the same name, Never Say Never. The Bryan Cole-produced collection features two singles, “Medicine” which amassed more than 90K spotify streams, and her current release, “Bulletproof.” The latter is climbing the New Music Weekly national AM/FM and Digital Country charts.Never Say Never was engineered by Doug Kasper at Tonic Studios. A who’s who of accomplished studio hands joined Ashley on the album, including Mike Brignardello (bass), John Willis (banjo), Mike Johnson (Steel Guitar), Heidi Engel and Tammy Petty (Background Vocals.) Hot newcomer Adam Ernst rounded out the musicians on the record.Ashley concludes, “I met the right people at the right time and here we are. So a lesson to me and anyone reading this right now, ‘Never say Never'.”About Ashley Puckett: Ashley Puckett was born and raised in North Huntingdon, just east of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Ashley realized her passion for music at a young age, performing at vocal competitions and community events, and eventually, landing at open-mic nights and shows in bars and clubs, doing anything to keep the music and her passion alive. Her musical influences have been empowering..shaping the artist she has become: Ladies like Lee Ann Womack, Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Jo Dee Messina, Carole King and LeAnn Rimes. At age sixteen Ashley picked up the guitar, began writing songs, and the adventurous country girl hit the road. Ashley appeared in the “Women In Music” issue of Billboard Magazine in December 2019. For more information, please visit http://www.ashleypuckett.com.https://www.facebook.com/AshleyPuckettMusic/http://instagram.com/ashleypuckettmusic Contact Information MTS Management Group

Michael Stover

412-445-5282



www.mtsmanagementgroup.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from MTS Management Group