Visual Integrity Releases pdf2cad Version 12 - Advanced Features Added for Layers, Fonts, and Security

pdf2cad v12 is a significant new release. It includes advanced features for working with CAD layers, automatic font-mapping, and the option to convert password-protected PDF files. Use it to open any vector PDF-based drawing in CAD programs that support DWG, DXF, or HPGL. Upgrades are available for current customers.

pdf2cad, first released in 1995, sets the standard for PDF to DWG and DXF conversions. The software includes intelligent features that compensate for mismatches in formats. Use it to open any vector PDF-based drawing in CAD programs that support DWG, DXF, or HPGL. Change all objects, attributes, scale, and text. pdf2cad provides full control over all elements in the PDF drawing.



Computer-generated PDF documents contain rich vector content that's searchable and accessible. PDF graphics are scalable and resize without breaking down or getting grainy. They are superior to bitmap screenshots or scans which lose clarity when enlarged.



"pdf2cad has been saving the day for engineers, architects, and scientists for more than 20 years," said Jean Haney, co-founder and CEO of Visual Integrity. "These new features offer advanced capabilities and resolve incompatibilities between PDF and CAD formats."



About Visual Integrity

Visual Integrity helps you do more with PDF files. Leaders in PDF and graphics since 1993, Visual Integrity's customers span the globe. We are proud to include Oracle, Delta Airlines, Amazon, BASF, and Siemens among our clients. All our programs use our PDF SDK libraries. This comprehensive PDF API creates, converts and provides deep access to all elements. We also offer desktop tools to edit PDF in Visio, PowerPoint, Word programs. Programs include pdf2cad, pdf2picture and pdf2image. Insert PDF for PowerPoint and Insert PDF for Visio are Microsoft Office add-ins.



Contact

Jean Haney

Visual Integrity

jean@visual-integrity.com

