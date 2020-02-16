Questo and Destination Asia Partner to Offer a New Level of Tour Immersion in Asia

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Questo Press Release

Questo, the travel platform for city games, has partnered with Destination Asia, one of Asia’s leading destination management companies with operations spanning 11 countries, to create interactive quests across Asia.

Destination Asia is the first Asia-based destination management company to join the newly launched Questo platform. The platform assists tour operators in creating new revenue streams by offering private, modern tours to their clients, which are available 24/7 and don’t require a tour guide. “Wander-lusters” use the Questo travel mobile app to visit attractions and discover local stories as if they are involved in missions. On each mission, they must solve clues, puzzles and riddles in order to continue on their journey.



“In Destination Asia we have found the ideal partner to launch our product in Asia. Their local expertise, distribution and exceptional service level will help us reach the growing number of travelers visiting Asia. This is the first of many partnerships we will launch in the coming months. There is great demand from travel partners who want to use technology to create novel travel experiences," said Alex Govoreanu, CEO and Co-founder of Questo.



Monique Arnoux, CEO of Destination Asia commented, “We are truly excited to partner with Questo to curate personal, intriguing adventures for individuals or small groups. Our starting point is going to be Bangkok in the heart of Southeast Asia, together with Questo, we will open up a whole new world of local experiences across Asia. We foresee this being a real game-changer for our holiday-makers.”



Questo is currently present in 50 cities including; London, San Francisco, Paris, Amsterdam, Rome and Berlin. Since their establishment in 1996, the Destination Asia Group has grown to provide client-focused destination management services in 11 destinations including; Thailand, Vietnam, China, Japan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Myanmar, Indonesia, Cambodia and Laos.



Last year, more than 50,000 people finished a Questo city game while walking more than 200,000 kilometres to discover popular and hidden locations, as well as local stories. As of today, the app is present in 50 cities with games created by a growing network of local storytellers and tour operators. They can be purchased in the Questo iOS and Android apps or the Questo website, on TripAdvisor and GetYourGuide, for prices ranging from 8 to 20 Euro.



