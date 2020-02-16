A-Team Group’s TradingTech Summit Back in London for 2020

Press Releases A-Team Group Press Release

In post-Brexit landscape, summit to bring trading technology community together to discuss the future of EU trading with senior industry experts, top-tier sponsors and over 200 registered delegates.

Over 200 registered practitioners will hear expert speakers from the industry’s top financial institutions present on topics ranging from what trading firms in London can expect in the post-Brexit regulatory space and whether the EU will operate as two different regulatory regimes or as a Equivalence Regime, to ensuring compliance with MiFID II following recent geo-political events as well as strategies for migrating to the cloud at a scalable cost, taking a strategic approach to outsourcing infrastructure and market data licensing, sourcing and technologies.



Andrew Delaney, president and chief content officer at A-Team Group, says, “Uncertainty in the EU trading environment following Brexit requires the industry to work together toward understanding the landscape moving forward. The London TradingTech Summit is the ideal venue to network, consider the state of play and developing technology to meet regulatory and business needs of trading firms and markets.”



The event will end with an awards ceremony celebrating this year’s winners of A-Team Group’s TradingTech Insight Europe Awards.



More information on the TradingTech Summit can be found at http://bit.ly/TTSLDN2020



About A-Team Group



A-Team Group provides technology news and insight to financial institutions in capital markets. It also helps financial technology vendors grow their businesses through content marketing. Its content platform is A-Team Insight, which includes TradingTech Insight (TTI), RegTech Insight (RTI) and Data Management Insight (DMI), and provides a single destination for in-depth knowledge and resources across all aspects of regulation, enterprise data management and trading technology in financial markets.



