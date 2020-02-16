Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Dingtone, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Dingtone, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Dingtone Helps the World Connect with Families and Friends in China

With the outbreak of China novel coronavirus, many provinces are locked down and people placed under quarantine to prevent the further spread of this flu. In this emergency situation, a low-cost calling and texting app named Dingtone is helping people inside and outside China to get connected with its stable and quality voice call and text service.

San Jose, CA, February 16, 2020 --(



Coronavirus outbreak in China has already entered its third week, claiming well over 1000 lives. So far, the virus has sickened over 45,000 people in China and 24 other nations. In an attempt to contain the Wuhan coronavirus, China has issued the largest quarantine in human history. In total, 16 cities were put on lockdown, affecting an estimated 46 million people’s lives.



Quarantines have been used in China to prevent the spread of disease. The idea of separating the healthy from the sick is not new. Documents dating as far back as the Old Testament contain rules for isolating people with Leprosy. However, putting individuals into confinement in today’s advanced world has its own issues as well.



As the number of infected people continues to climb, people all over the world are terribly worried about their friends and family members that are trapped at home in China. In this scenario, the easier and faster way for them to find out the whereabouts of their family members is via calls and texts. Sound quality for international call is also of vital importance for those working and living overseas.



“It’s been over three weeks since my parents were trapped in the house; I am really concerned about them. I cannot fly back right now, so I will talk with them on the phone several times every day to make sure if everything is fine now. Communication has become extremely important for us like never before. I have recently started using a calling app named Dingtone for keeping in touch with them. It has good voice quality and is very cheaper for international calls without roaming charges,” says a company employee in California, U.S.



“We completely understand how important it is at present for the overseas people to remain well connected to their friends and family members in China. We are trying our best to do our bit to help them with our low cost and highly efficient service,” said a spokesperson form Dingtone, a low cost calling and texting app that offers phone calls to over 200 countries and regions.



In times of this national emergency in China, Dingtone has seen an increasing need for international calls from different parts of the world to China. All Dingtone employees are now working harder to provide cheaper and more stable phone call and text services for people around the world.



To find out more, please visit http://www.dingtone.me/



About Dingtone: Dingtone’s vision is to help people get connected around the globe through roaming free international phone calls, unlimited text messages and instant sharing of photos, videos, locations and much more. Dingtone also offers millions of local phone numbers from up to 17 countries, if a 2nd line is needed. The company believes in delivering a low-cost calling and texting app that can help people get connected around the world and they are already on it for years. San Jose, CA, February 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- China coronavirus death toll has already exceeded 1000 and millions of people in different parts of the country have been placed under quarantine. In this emergency situation, a low cost calling and texting app named Dingtone is helping people inside and outside China to get connected with its stable and quality voice call and text service.Coronavirus outbreak in China has already entered its third week, claiming well over 1000 lives. So far, the virus has sickened over 45,000 people in China and 24 other nations. In an attempt to contain the Wuhan coronavirus, China has issued the largest quarantine in human history. In total, 16 cities were put on lockdown, affecting an estimated 46 million people’s lives.Quarantines have been used in China to prevent the spread of disease. The idea of separating the healthy from the sick is not new. Documents dating as far back as the Old Testament contain rules for isolating people with Leprosy. However, putting individuals into confinement in today’s advanced world has its own issues as well.As the number of infected people continues to climb, people all over the world are terribly worried about their friends and family members that are trapped at home in China. In this scenario, the easier and faster way for them to find out the whereabouts of their family members is via calls and texts. Sound quality for international call is also of vital importance for those working and living overseas.“It’s been over three weeks since my parents were trapped in the house; I am really concerned about them. I cannot fly back right now, so I will talk with them on the phone several times every day to make sure if everything is fine now. Communication has become extremely important for us like never before. I have recently started using a calling app named Dingtone for keeping in touch with them. It has good voice quality and is very cheaper for international calls without roaming charges,” says a company employee in California, U.S.“We completely understand how important it is at present for the overseas people to remain well connected to their friends and family members in China. We are trying our best to do our bit to help them with our low cost and highly efficient service,” said a spokesperson form Dingtone, a low cost calling and texting app that offers phone calls to over 200 countries and regions.In times of this national emergency in China, Dingtone has seen an increasing need for international calls from different parts of the world to China. All Dingtone employees are now working harder to provide cheaper and more stable phone call and text services for people around the world.To find out more, please visit http://www.dingtone.me/About Dingtone: Dingtone’s vision is to help people get connected around the globe through roaming free international phone calls, unlimited text messages and instant sharing of photos, videos, locations and much more. Dingtone also offers millions of local phone numbers from up to 17 countries, if a 2nd line is needed. The company believes in delivering a low-cost calling and texting app that can help people get connected around the world and they are already on it for years. Contact Information Dingtone, Inc.

Teresa Gao

985-306-2415



http://dingtone.me/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Dingtone, Inc. Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend