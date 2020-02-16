Webtivity Launches New Website for Manatee Technical College

Created with Manatee Tech’s educational mission firmly in mind, this brand new state of the art website has been designed using the latest technology, so the site is compatible with today's browsers & mobile devices. The website focuses on the students and programs that make Manatee Tech the academic nurturing environment it is.

Manatee Technical College is a fully accredited post-secondary technical college. MTC offers 50+ workforce training programs in the areas of business, healthcare, public service, marketing, IT, construction, manufacturing & service industries. Students prepare for national industry certifications and state licensure.



About Manatee Technical College

For more than 50 years, MTC has served Southwest Florida by providing innovative high-demand workforce training options that include industry certifications and accreditations to help ensure career success. For more information, please visit https://www.manateetech.edu/.



About Webtivity Marketing & Design:

Webtivity Marketing & Design, a Bradenton & St. Petersburg based company, serves clients throughout the U.S. and other parts of the world. Webtivity provides website design/development and cross-media marketing services, including search engine optimization, pay-per-click, social media, email marketing, and branding/identity services. Using a consultative approach, Webtivity works with clients to develop an effective marketing strategy based on their business, customers, competition, and budget. For more information, please visit www.webtivitydesigns.com.



Webtivity Marketing & Design - Contact

Tim Seward, Business Development Director

Phone: 941-753-7574 x107



Manatee Technical College - Contact

Valerie Viands, Ed. D. - Director

