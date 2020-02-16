Press Releases Milton Blinds Press Release

Receive press releases from Milton Blinds: By Email RSS Feeds: Milton Blinds and Shutters Awarded Best Of Houzz 2020

The Annual People’s Choice Award from the Houzz Community Highlights Home Remodeling and Design Professionals with the Most Popular Designs and Top Ratings

Milton, Canada, February 16, 2020 --(



The Best Of Houzz badge is awarded annually, in three categories: Design, Customer Service and Photography. Design awards honour professionals whose work was the most popular among the Houzz community. Customer Service honours are based on several factors, including a pro's overall rating on Houzz and client reviews submitted in 2019. Architecture and interior design photographers whose images were most popular are recognized with the Photography award.



A "Best Of Houzz 2020" badge will appear on winners’ profiles as a sign of their commitment to excellence. These badges help homeowners identify popular and top-rated home professionals in every metro area on Houzz.



Follow Milton Blinds on Houzz



About Milton Blinds Inc.

Milton Blinds is an award-winning window covering company serving the Halton Region and surrounding area for more than a decade. Specializing in residential and commercial custom window treatment sales and installation with customer service as our primary focus. We are committed to continually researching fabric designs, new trends, commercial-grade products and, vinyl shutter suppliers to ensure that we offer our customers the absolute best value for their dollar.



About Houzz

Houzz is the leading platform for home remodeling and design, providing people with everything they need to improve their homes from start to finish – online or from a mobile device. From decorating a small room to building a custom home and everything in between, Houzz connects millions of homeowners, home design enthusiasts and home improvement professionals across the country and around the world. With the largest residential design database in the world and a vibrant community empowered by technology, Houzz is the easiest way for people to find inspiration, get advice, buy products and hire the professionals they need to help turn their ideas into reality. Headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., Houzz also has international offices in London, Berlin, Sydney, Moscow, Tel Aviv, and Tokyo. Houzz is a registered trademark of Houzz Inc. worldwide. For more information, visit houzz.com. Milton, Canada, February 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Milton Blinds Inc. receives the "Best Of Houzz" award for their Customer Service on Houzz ®, a leading platform for home renovation and design. The residential and commercial custom window covering company since 2006 was chosen by the millions of homeowners that comprise the Houzz community from among more than 2.5 million active home building, remodeling and design industry professionals.The Best Of Houzz badge is awarded annually, in three categories: Design, Customer Service and Photography. Design awards honour professionals whose work was the most popular among the Houzz community. Customer Service honours are based on several factors, including a pro's overall rating on Houzz and client reviews submitted in 2019. Architecture and interior design photographers whose images were most popular are recognized with the Photography award.A "Best Of Houzz 2020" badge will appear on winners’ profiles as a sign of their commitment to excellence. These badges help homeowners identify popular and top-rated home professionals in every metro area on Houzz.Follow Milton Blinds on HouzzAbout Milton Blinds Inc.Milton Blinds is an award-winning window covering company serving the Halton Region and surrounding area for more than a decade. Specializing in residential and commercial custom window treatment sales and installation with customer service as our primary focus. We are committed to continually researching fabric designs, new trends, commercial-grade products and, vinyl shutter suppliers to ensure that we offer our customers the absolute best value for their dollar.About HouzzHouzz is the leading platform for home remodeling and design, providing people with everything they need to improve their homes from start to finish – online or from a mobile device. From decorating a small room to building a custom home and everything in between, Houzz connects millions of homeowners, home design enthusiasts and home improvement professionals across the country and around the world. With the largest residential design database in the world and a vibrant community empowered by technology, Houzz is the easiest way for people to find inspiration, get advice, buy products and hire the professionals they need to help turn their ideas into reality. Headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., Houzz also has international offices in London, Berlin, Sydney, Moscow, Tel Aviv, and Tokyo. Houzz is a registered trademark of Houzz Inc. worldwide. For more information, visit houzz.com. Contact Information Milton Blinds

Vikki Rozon

905-876-9057



www.miltonblinds.com/

719 Philbrook Drive, Milton, ON L9T 0E9, Canada



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Milton Blinds