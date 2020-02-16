New Website, LivingAStarbucksLifestyle.com, Guides Millennials on Living a Starbucks Lifestyle on a Dunkin’ Donuts Budget

Press Releases Luis Gonzalez Press Release

Luis Gonzalez, creator of the website, explains that it all starts with coffee. Gonzalez shows you how to enjoy your favorite cup of Joe and still save more than $600 a year. But coffee is just the beginning. Living a Starbucks Lifestyle on a Dunkin’ Donuts Budget provides valuable advice and quick tips on everything from luxury apartments to hotels and cruises, cars, clothing, restaurants, spas, and more. Created specifically for Millennials, the site’s focus is on living your best life, but doing so for much less.



On hotels, for example, the author advises readers, “A great way to score a luxury room for less is to stay in the financial district of a city. These rooms are typically high-end accommodations catering to business travelers and often go for less during weekends.” This nifty guide will show you how to experience luxury at a bargain.



