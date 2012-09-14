PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Melissa Levin Insurance Reveals What Medicare-for-All Won't Cover Medicare for All has become a huge talking point for the 2020 presidential candidates. But don't let the name fool you; not everything is covered. Long Term Care is a type of insurance that is essential given the rise in healthcare costs. Set up a free consultation with Melissa to discover your options regarding long term care. - December 19, 2019 - Melissa Levin Insurance

Miami/Memphis Advisory Groups Announce Merger MAS Advisors, LLC, a Miami investment advisory firm, has announced the completion of the merger of the business and operations of Memphis-based Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. (WSG), which will operate as a Division of MAS Advisors. WSG will be led by Charles Auerbach, who has deep experience in the areas... - December 13, 2019 - MAS Advisors, LLC

TAG Bill Pay Named Finalist for PAM Awards 2020 Recognizing top service providers in the private asset management space - December 13, 2019 - TAG

DataPath, Inc. Whitepaper Reveals Survey Findings of Employee Familiarity of HSA and FSA Benefits DataPath, Inc., a leading developer of technology solutions for employer-sponsored benefits administration, announced today the release of a whitepaper titled, “Addressing Education Gaps is Key to TPA Growth.” In the whitepaper, DataPath summarizes findings from a survey they conducted in... - December 12, 2019 - DataPath

Lamine Zarrad of Joust Accepted Into Forbes Finance Council Forbes Finance Council is an Invitation-Only Community for Executives in Accounting, Financial Planning, Wealth and Asset Management, and Investment Firms. - December 12, 2019 - Joust

Feeling Overwhelmed by Estate Planning & Elder Law? Scott Squillace, Esq. of Squillace & Associates, P.C. Shares Answers to Common Questions in His Latest Book Now available: "The Family Estate Planning & Elder Law Guide," featuring contributing author Scott E. Squillace, Esq. Anyone who is trying to navigate the complicated landscape of estate planning will find helpful answers to common questions in this book. You'll find information on estate planning basics, tax planning, planning for unmarried and same-sex couples, elder law, asset protection planning, charitable planning and everything in-between. - December 09, 2019 - Squillace & Associates, P.C.

SoKay Launches SoKay Borrowers to Help People Borrow From Friends and Family in a Better Way SoKay, a start-up company based in New York that is dedicated to providing solutions to the social and financial challenges arising from loaning money between friends and family ("FnF loans") while improving the whole ecosystem that supports such transactions, has added SoKay Borrowers to their product line. - November 28, 2019 - SoKay

LC Well Conducted Financial Wellness Workshop LC Well, in association with Design Your Life ME, organized a financial wellness workshop. Financial wellness is a crucial part of one's overall wellbeing and LC Well recognizes that. The workshop was conducted by Rasheda and Shakil Khan and was attended by locals and expats in Dubai. It shed light on... - November 27, 2019 - LC Well

Dr. Wendy Labat Offers Free Enrollment Service Until December 15 through Financial Cures Program Easing the Pains of Financial Difficulty One Text at a Time as Long as You Make the December 15 Deadline - November 25, 2019 - The Financial Cures LLC

SoKay Releases SoKay Protocol for Friends and Family Loans SoKay Releases World's First Protocol for Guiding Money Lending and Borrowing Behavior Between Friends and Family. SoKay Protocol 1.0 is Going Public. - November 22, 2019 - SoKay

iGrad and Wellable 2020 Employee Financial Wellness Report Reveals Older Workers and Millennials Struggling Most The financial wellness of U.S. employees is precarious, especially among millennials and those nearing retirement age, according to the new 2020 Employee Financial Wellness Report by iGrad and Wellable. - November 13, 2019 - iGrad

Meadows Bank Net Income Up 21% Meadows Bank, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, announced today that it posted Net Income After Tax of $13,739,900 in the first nine months of 2019 which was 21% higher than the $11,368,000 it earned during the same period in 2018. At September 30, 2019, the bank had Total Loans of $817.8 million which... - November 07, 2019 - Meadows Bank

Sound Royalties Defies Stereotype, Revolutionizes Music Financing in the Artist-Driven Digital Economy Embraced by Creatives, Business Model Offers a Quality Alternative to Traditional Banks - November 07, 2019 - Sound Royalties

Bank of Clovis Partners with iGrad for Financial Wellness Education Bank of Clovis, a state-chartered bank in Clovis, N.M., recently partnered with the San Diego-based company iGrad to offer its members financial wellness education. - November 05, 2019 - iGrad

Breast Cancer Survivor Launches Financial Cures Program Dr. Wendy Labat Speaking on her new program: “Budgeting: Diagnosing Your Financial Health” at the Atlanta Small Business Expo November 14, 2019. - November 04, 2019 - The Financial Cures LLC

Enhanced Website Provides Long-Term Care Planning Resources Most American families either know a person who needs long-term care or a person who provides care for them. Having an advance plan for the financial costs and burdens of aging has become an essential part of an overall retirement plan. LTCNEWS.com has been redesigned to provide more tools and resources. LTC News gives American families the resources to help them plan for long-term care and the impact extended care has on loved ones. - October 25, 2019 - McCann LTC

Groot Systems Closes USD $2 Billion in Strategic Funding Led by US-Based RNS Ventures This funding of USD $2 billion (NAD $29.34 billion) sets the company’s valuation at USD $30 billion (NAD $484.8 billion), and PineSuisse is taking 70% of equity in Groot Systems, for its funding. - October 25, 2019 - Groot Systems (Pty) Ltd

Hedge Fund Lab Launches Its Startup Fund Accelerator A dedicated accelerator program to support early-stage portfolio managers. - October 23, 2019 - Hedge Fund Lab

iGrad Partners with Dot Foods to Provide Financial Wellness Education to 2,500 Employees Dot Foods rolled out Enrich's white label financial wellness platform in June, calling it “Money Matters” and promoting it to 2,500 headquarter employees via social media, company intranet, emails, direct mail and more. More than 300 employees have already started participating. - October 22, 2019 - iGrad

Nectar Personal Loans a Viable Alternative to Expensive Credit Card Debt, Company Says The steep interest rates on credit cards can undermine their convenience, and personal loans with lower rates should be considered an attractive option to consolidate credit card debt, according to Nectar. One of New Zealand’s leading online loan companies, Nectar believes that using a personal... - October 17, 2019 - Nectar Finance

The Society for Financial Awareness (SOFA) is Proud to Announce Their Newest Chapter Member – Gary S. Williams, Who Will Represent the Baltimore, Maryland Area SOFA is a nationwide nonprofit organization with the mission to end financial illiteracy across America, one community at a time. They are comprised of various working financial professionals who volunteer a Pro Bono service to their communities by conducting free financial educational workshops and seminars to companies, churches and other organizations. - October 17, 2019 - Williams Asset Management

The Society for Financial Awareness (SOFA) is Proud to Announce Their Newest Chapter Member – Nicholas Ibello, CFP®, AIF®, Who Will Represent the Baltimore, Maryland Area SOFA is a nationwide nonprofit organization with the mission to end financial illiteracy across America, one community at a time. They are comprised of various working financial professionals who volunteer a Pro Bono service to their communities by conducting free financial educational workshops and seminars to companies, churches and other organizations. - October 13, 2019 - Williams Asset Management

U.S. News & World Report Ranks Southern Utah University Among Top 10 for Lowest Student Debt According to U.S. News & World Report, Southern Utah University is one of the top universities in the country in ensuring its students aren’t loaded down with debt when they graduate. - October 02, 2019 - Southern Utah University

BitRoyal Exchange Ltd. is Globally Launching a New Crypto Trading Platform BitRoyal today announced the launch of its globally accessible crypto-currency exchange, a best-in-class platform for its growing community of partners and budding traders to enable the trading of digital assets. The exchange will also drive continued momentum for one of the economy’s fastest growing financial product. - October 01, 2019 - BitRoyal Ltd.

"What Key Estate Planning Tools Should I Know About?" by Michael Arnheiter at Baystate Financial in Boston, MA By taking steps in advance, you have a greater say in how these questions are answered. And isn’t that how it should be? "Wills and trusts are two of the most popular estate planning tools. Both allow you to spell out how you would like your property to be distributed, but they also go far beyond that," says Michael Arnheiter of Baystate Financial in Boston, MA. - September 17, 2019 - Baystate Financial

iGrad Annual Student Loan Counseling Included in Department of Education Initiative iGrad’s video-based annual student loan counseling courses are being used at three universities that are part of the U.S. Department of Education Experimental Sites Initiative (ESI). The purpose of this initiative is to study more effective ways to counsel students about their student loans. - September 16, 2019 - iGrad

Advisors Capital Management Welcomes Kevin E. Strauss as Managing Director and Portfolio Manager Former Abner Herrman & Brock Asset Management Vice Chairman Kevin E. Strauss joins Advisors Capital Management bringing municipal bond expertise. - September 13, 2019 - Advisors Capital Management

Advance Capital Management Earns Three Names on Forbes Best-in-State Next-Gen Advisors List Advance Capital Management is pleased to announce that three of its financial advisors, Daniel McHugh, Michael Hohf and Terra Hohf, have been named to Forbes magazine’s 2019 Best-in-State Next-Gen Wealth Advisors list. The list recognizes the top young wealth advisors in each state. This year’s... - September 12, 2019 - Advance Capital Management

iGrad and APTA Recognized with Power of A Gold Award for Financial Solutions Center iGrad and the American Physical Therapy Association were recognized with the Power of A Gold Award - the association industry's highest honor - for their financial wellness partnership. - September 11, 2019 - iGrad

The College Investor Named Best Student Loan Debt Blog of 2019 The College Investor was named the Best Student Loan Debt Blog of 2019 at the Tenth Annual Plutus Awards for their outstanding work helping individuals navigate the complex world of student loan debt. This is the eighth year The College Investor has been nominated for a Plutus Award and their third... - September 09, 2019 - The College Investor

Mind Over Matter: Emotions vs. Logic in Finances by Rice Financial Group With the end of summer, investors are faced with trade wars, inverted yield curves, increased market volatility, and talk of recessions and even depressions. While a clients' first response might be to bury their heads in the sand, it’s actually a good time to reassess how to make financial decisions. - September 04, 2019 - Rice Financial Group

Revolutionizing the Insurance Industry with Technology - LegacyArmour and Levinson & Associates Form Alliance LegacyArmour – an InsurTech/FinTech disrupter, and Levinson & Associates – A National Insurance Marketing Company -- are proud to announce an alliance that will put cutting-edge, revolutionary technology to work for all of its agents and clients. "Levinson and Associates’... - September 04, 2019 - LegacyArmour

Massimiliano De Santis Launches New Financial Planning Firm with XY Planning Network DESMO Wealth Advisors, LLC to drive change towards values-based financial planning for individuals and families with a passion for travel, the outdoors, and a focus on traditional values. - September 04, 2019 - DESMO Wealth Advisors, LLC

EZswap.net Offers Cryptocurrency Traders What Other Platforms Have Denied Them - Anonymity Developed by Innovative Solutions, the creators of successful mining application BetterHash, EZSwap.net was conceived to address critical complaints cryptocurrency investors voiced about the existing cryptocurrency exchange platforms. The resulting platform executes crypto exchanges that are anonymous, fast and inexpensive. - September 01, 2019 - Innovative Solutions

New Financial Wellness Benefit, Sherpa, Launches ALTO Solutions Group, LLC is set to roll out Sherpa, a personal finance platform, for employers looking to enhance their voluntary benefits program with a Financial Wellness software solution. In a 2019 survey, PwC reports that 59% of employees report personal financial issues as being a distraction... - August 23, 2019 - Alto Solutions Group

CreditSnap, a Consumer Lending FinTech Platform, Emerges from Stealth Mode After Reaching 100K Consumer Loan Applications Milestone CreditSnapTM Re-Imagines Consumer Lending Experience for Both Borrowers and Lenders (Banks and Credit Unions). Focused on High Performance Digital Experience, Soft Inquiry based PreQualification and LOS Automation, CreditSnap Consistently Generates +30% More Loans While Lowering Originations Costs by 40%. - August 16, 2019 - CreditSnap Inc.

Innovation Guided by the Importance of Family: Global Payment Processor, SolidTrust Pay, Introduces New, Low-Cost International Bill Payment Service SolidTrust Pay, a global e-commerce payment processor based in Canada, is offering an alternative to PayPal Xoom’s cross-border bill payment service. Bill Pay, Your Way, was launched in 2018 and boasts an impressive network of more than 600 billing partners in 18 countries. The service was launched... - August 11, 2019 - SolidTrust Pay

Rice Financial Group Offers Advice on Managing Debt How to manage your debt wisely, How do we do this? Or know what debt is good, and what debt is bad? - August 10, 2019 - Rice Financial Group

PBHFA.org Announces a Strategic Partnership with Great Gulf / La Clara PBHFA.org announces a strategic partnership with Great Gulf / La Clara. Located on the iconic South Flagler drive in West Palm Beach, La Clara is a luxury 25 story, waterfront tower consisting of only 83 residences. - August 08, 2019 - Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association

Meadows Bank Sees 20% Deposit Growth Meadows Bank, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, announced today that it posted Net Income After Tax of $8,730,000 in the first half of 2019 which was 14% higher than the $7,629,000 it earned during the same period in 2018. At June 30, 2019 the bank had Total Loans of $806.8 million which represented a... - August 06, 2019 - Meadows Bank

Zero Compromises: a New Era of Mobile Banking That Combines a Premium Debit-Style Experience with Credit Card Rewards Zerocard offers up to 3.0% cash back on all qualified purchases; enables users to track spending, make payments and more through one seamless app. - July 30, 2019 - Zero Financial

NobleSpirit Announces the Introduction of (SMI) Stamp Market Index, Powered Exclusively by eBay Stamp Market Index (SMI) is a first-of-its-kind tool and resource, with data never before available. ​​​NobleSpirit, the leading dealer of asset class stamps, coins and collectibles on eBay, this morning announced the introduction of Stamp Market Index (SMI), a new phase going forward... - July 26, 2019 - NobleSpirit

TAG Bill Pay Partners with Cheque Guard, a Total Check Fraud Solution The Cheque Guard suite of products is the industry-leading answer to combating check fraud. - July 25, 2019 - TAG

Capital Way Releases a Review on Libra Currency Recently, Facebook released a detailed report about its coin, named "Libra." How Will It Work? Who will be the eligible users? Capital Way has published a new review about the currency. - July 24, 2019 - Capital Way