Personal Finance News
Take stock in personal finance from financial planners, advisors, estate lawyers and experts. Topics covered include budgeting, investments, retirement planning, personal banking, software, products and services designed for consumers and professionals making financial decisions for individuals and families.
TradeGlass Rethinks Market Analysis with a Game-Theory-Based 360° Framework
TradeGlass introduces an automated yet fully inspectable approach to market analysis, synchronizing technical, fundamental, macroeconomic, news, sentiment and risk information into one coherent outlook. Its methodology is documented in a public whitepaper, with complementary desktop and mobile experiences and a free tier available to everyone. - August 04, 2026 - Tradeglass
FIN Group Launches Reg Review — An AI-Powered Compliance Platform for Investment Advisers, Private Fund Managers, Exempt Reporting Advisers, and Broker-Dealers
FIN Group has launched Reg Review, an AI-powered compliance platform designed for registered investment advisers (RIAs), broker-dealers, private fund managers, exempt reporting advisers (ERAs), and other financial services firms. Developed through real-world beta testing with FIN Group's consulting clients, the platform helps firms streamline ongoing compliance, regulatory reporting, audit preparation, marketing reviews, and registration management. - July 15, 2026 - Fin Compliance
myLifeSite Launches Dual Websites to Meet Growing Demand for Financial Clarity in Senior Living
myLifeSite's expanded digital footprint includes a dedicated B2B product site for senior living communities, as well as a consumer-facing site featuring an enhanced directory of life plan communities (CCRCs) for consumers. - June 11, 2026 - My LifeSite
Zipple Launches Activity Signal Platform - a New Data Infrastructure for the Behavioral Economy
The world’s first behavioral data infrastructure built on verified real-world human activity — turning everyday actions into structured, measurable signals. - June 07, 2026 - zipplemx
Forex Broker 500 Launches FTMO Funding Edge Strategy for Retail Traders
New eBook and Digital Bundle on Amazon and Payhip Outlines Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Developed for Prop Firm Evaluation Risk Management. - June 04, 2026 - Forex Broker 500
Grady Bay Capital Completes Acquisition of Brickhouse GPS; Establishes Connected-Vehicle and Fleet Telematics Software Platform
Grady Bay Capital (“GBC”), a private equity sponsor focused on lower-middle-market subscription businesses, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Brickhouse GPS (“Brickhouse”), a leading provider of GPS fleet telematics, asset tracking, and connected-vehicle software. The transaction establishes Brickhouse as Grady Bay’s platform investment in the connected-vehicle and fleet management software category. - June 04, 2026 - Grady Bay Capital
Las Vegas-Based Investment Manager Receives Top Performance Ratings from Morningstar(r)
Winans Investments is the first investment firm based in Las Vegas to receive receive "5 Star" rankings from the prestigious global rating firm Morningstar(r). This helps establish Las Vegas as a growing financial service center. - May 30, 2026 - Winans Investments
Smyrna Pawn Wins Best of Cobb County 2026: What It Means, Why It Matters, and Why Customers Trust Them
Smyrna Pawn in Dallas, GA has been named Best of Cobb County 2026 winner in the pawn shop category, a community-voted honor recognizing trusted, customer-focused service. Known for fast, flexible pawn loans with no credit checks, they also buy and sell gold, jewelry, electronics, tools, and more. Their retail store offers quality, tested items at affordable prices. With honest, transparent service and a no-pressure environment, Smyrna Pawn continues to earn community trust. - May 06, 2026 - Idaho Pawn & Gold
Midwest Special Needs Trust Honors Sarah Giboney with Prestigious Jerry Zafft Award for Leadership in Special Needs Trust
Midwest Special Needs Trust is proud to announce that Sarah Giboney has received the Jerry Zafft Award for her dedication to ensuring that individuals with disabilities have access to special needs trusts. As a member of the Board of Trustees, she has expanded the organization's reach, updated trust policies and documents, and guided a name change, helping Midwest Special Needs Trust become leaders in pooled trust services. - May 05, 2026 - Midwest Special Needs Trust
Amanda Bussa - 2026 Certified Merger & Acquisition Advisor Credential - Bussa Financial Partners
The Alliance of M&A Advisors is pleased to announce that Amanda Bussa of Bussa Financial Partners has successfully completed the prestigious Certified Merger & Acquisition Advisor (CM&AA) course, earning their certification in middle-market corporate finance, advisory, and transaction... - April 22, 2026 - Bussa Financial Partners
iGrad Recognized by 2026 EIFLE Awards for Excellence in Financial Literacy Education
iGrad, the company behind Enrich financial wellness solutions, has been recognized by the Institute for Financial Literacy with a 2026 Excellence in Financial Literacy Education (EIFLE) Award. This recognition highlights iGrad’s continued leadership in delivering effective, engaging... - April 14, 2026 - iGrad
Money Smarts, a Sports Media Inc. Company, Expands Financial Education Initiative Under CEO Dan Kost
Money Smarts, a financial literacy brand powered by Sports Media Inc., is expanding its mission to equip individuals and families with the tools they need to make smarter financial decisions. Under the leadership of CEO Dan Kost, the company is rolling out new content, programming, and partnerships... - April 10, 2026 - Sports Media Inc.
Best AI-Powered Cryptocurrency Trading Strategies for 2026, Helping You Easily Earn Passive Income
jbstrategy is an AI-powered cryptocurrency trading bot platform that combines machine learning with traditional quantitative strategies. - April 06, 2026 - jbstrategy
Conflux Capital Launches Next-Generation Quantitative Strategy Platform to Expand Digital Asset Value Growth Paths
In the volatile crypto market, single strategies are no longer sufficient to cope with the complex environment. Quantitative trading models centered on automation and data are gradually becoming the focus of investors. Conflux Capital's continuous iteration also reflects the industry's trend towards greater professionalism and intelligence. - March 29, 2026 - Conflux Capital
XRP News: CAWM Global Launches Ripple-Based Green Walk Challenge as Analysts Eye $5 Breakout
CAWM Global today announced the launch of its blockchain-based “Green walk Challenge,” a Web3-powered incentive program designed to connect everyday physical activities with structured digital asset participation. The initiative combines daily engagement mechanisms with a user-friendly... - March 29, 2026 - CAWM Global
USA Capital Gold Addresses Targeted Cyber Attack and Launches Initiative to Help Businesses Combat Fake Online Reviews
USA Capital Gold responds to a recent online reputation incident by launching an initiative to help businesses identify, manage, and prevent fraudulent review activity while maintaining transparency and client trust. - March 26, 2026 - USA Capital Gold
First Financial Highlights 30 Years of Trademark Use and Federal Registration in Financial Services
First Financial has reaffirmed its longstanding use of its brand, citing 30 years of continuous use since 1995 and "incontestable" status under a federal trademark registration. The announcement emphasizes the company's official website as a source of information about its history and operations. For more details, visit First Financial's website. - March 25, 2026 - First Financial
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Recognizes Charles L. Cooper as an Honored Member
Charles L. Cooper of Greeley, Colorado, has been recognized as an Honored Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide. He received this accolade for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of finance and retirement planning. About Charles L. Cooper Charles L. Cooper... - March 18, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Top Financial Websites Worldwide to be Recognized in 2026 WebAward Competition
The Web Marketing Association has opened entries for the 30th Annual WebAward Competition, inviting banks, fintech companies, insurers, and investment firms to compete for recognition as the best financial services websites of 2026. Websites will be judged on design, innovation, technology, content, and usability. Winners earn industry recognition and valuable benchmarking feedback. Entry deadline: May 29, 2026. - March 16, 2026 - Web Marketing Association
Prime Tax Funding Publishes 2026 Texas Commercial Property Tax Loan and Tax Lien Transfer Comparison Report
Research-style brief helps Texas commercial property owners compare property tax loans, tax lien transfers, tax office installment plans, and other delinquent tax resolution paths. - March 11, 2026 - Prime Tax Funding
ICMM Announces Grant to Brookings Institution to Support Research on the Economic Burden of Unpaid Caregiving
Unpaid caregivers provide essential support to older adults, individuals with disabilities, and families, yet this role often comes with substantial financial consequences. Caregivers frequently experience reduced labor force participation, lower lifetime earnings, higher out-of-pocket costs, and diminished retirement security. This research aims to generate rigorous empirical evidence to better understand and quantify the economic impacts of unpaid caregiving. - February 26, 2026 - The Institute of Consumer Money Management
FairMedBill Launches Platform to Streamline Medical Bill Error Detection and Do It Yourself Dispute Resolution
FairMedBill.com, a HIPAA-compliant tool with a ten-engine error detection system, comes at a critical time as consumers increasingly seek digital-first solutions for reviewing and disputing erroneous medical bills. - February 20, 2026 - FairMedBill
CommonWealth One Celebrates Grand Opening of New Seminary Road Branch, February 23–27
CommonWealth One Federal Credit Union is pleased to announce the Grand Opening Celebration of its newest branch, located at 4900 Seminary Road, adjacent to the Mark Center in Alexandria. This marks the credit union’s second new Alexandria location in less than a year, following the successful... - February 14, 2026 - CommonWealth One Federal Credit Union
Guitar of Freedom, Inc. Announces Support Initiative for Injured Veteran Following Fatal Florida Crash
Guitar of Freedom, Inc. announces a fundraising initiative to support Michael "Mikey" Owings, a U.S. Navy veteran critically injured in a five-vehicle crash near Lake Wales, Florida. The collision resulted in four fatalities and multiple injuries. Owings has undergone several surgeries and faces a lengthy recovery. The organization helped establish a campaign to assist with medical and rehabilitation expenses. - February 13, 2026 - Guitar of Freedom, Inc.
Incode Group Launches Piedwork, a Comprehensive Revenue Insights and Receivables Platform
Incode Group is an international provider of software development outsourcing, specializing in custom digital solutions and business-focused technology products. Today, the company announces the launch of Piedwork, a comprehensive financial insights and reporting solution. Piedwork is the first... - February 04, 2026 - Incode Group
Ella Rivkin Featured in Luxury Miami Magazine for Her Strategic Approach to Tax Planning and Wealth Protection
The ERPS Group CEO shares insights on navigating Miami’s unique tax landscape and why strategy—not income alone—determines long-term financial success. - January 29, 2026 - ERPS Group
iGrad Partners with Arkansas Financial Education Commission to Launch Enrich Financial Wellness Platform
iGrad has partnered with the Arkansas Financial Education Commission (AFEC) to deliver Enrich, a free, unbiased financial wellness platform designed to help Arkansans build practical money skills, strengthen financial confidence, and make informed decisions for the future. Accessible anytime on desktop or mobile, the platform offers interactive, self-paced financial education tailored to each user’s unique needs and stage in life. - January 21, 2026 - iGrad
The College Investor Unveils Best Tax Software for 2026
The College Investor released its Best Tax Software for 2026 list, ranking top platforms based on cost, ease of use, features, and real-world testing. FreeTaxUSA earned Best Overall, with category leaders including Cash App Taxes, TaxSlayer, TurboTax, and H&R Block for specific tax filer needs. - January 17, 2026 - The College Investor
The College Investor Releases 2026 Rankings of the Best Online Stock Brokers
The College Investor released its 2026 rankings of the Best Online Stock Brokers, based on a national survey of 600 U.S. investors, hands-on testing, and product analysis. With commission-free trading now standard, the rankings focus on research tools, long-term investing support, and platform reliability. Fidelity earned the top spot, followed by Charles Schwab, Robinhood, Vanguard, and SoFi. - January 04, 2026 - The College Investor
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Names Charles L. Cooper a Professional of the Year for 2026
Charles L. Cooper of Greeley, Colorado, has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide. He received this honor as a testament to his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of finance and retirement planning. About Charles... - December 31, 2025 - Strathmore Worldwide
New Book “Unlocking the Mysteries of Silver” Reveals the Untold Story Behind the World’s Most Overlooked Precious Metal
Author Daniel Jesse connects history, science, and modern economics to reveal why silver may hold the key to our financial future. - December 29, 2025 - Daniel Jesse
Bitcoin Trend in 2026 is Difficult to Predict, and Investors Prefer Poain Staking, Which Does Not Require Constant Monitoring
As of December 26, 2025, Bitcoin price is $89,050. Market cap is $1.776 trillion, while 24-hour trading volume reaches $32.71 billion. Due to the enormous difference in institutional predictions for 2026 which vary from $150,000 to $250,000, combined with a forecasted 43% volatility in 2025, the... - December 27, 2025 - Poain BlockEnergy
Calculus Tax, Inc. Launches FreshRelief Educational Platform Ahead of Tax Season to Address Widespread Tax Filing Avoidance
Calculus Tax, Inc. announced the launch of FreshRelief, an educational tax relief platform designed to help individuals understand unresolved tax issues and IRS resolution options ahead of the upcoming tax season. The platform focuses on filing status clarity, common IRS notices, and relief pathways, aiming to reduce fear-driven tax avoidance through transparency and structured guidance rather than sales-driven engagement. - December 27, 2025 - Calculus Tax, Inc.
The DIME Program Redefines Economic Mobility with Five Years of Proven Wealth Distribution
Celebrating five years of impact, the DIME Program is redefining the path to financial independence. By integrating direct wealth distribution with comprehensive wealth literacy, the program empowers the next generation to move beyond participation and into positions of economic power and long-term growth. - December 19, 2025 - DIME Program
Seizing the Opportunity of Fed Rate Cuts: VinceTrust Builds the SOL Gold Growth Portfolio, Opening New Wealth Pathways for Global Investors
Global markets are entering an unprecedented turning point, with rising expectations of Fed rate cuts, gold and core assets regaining focus, and global stock markets entering positive territory. For investors, this is not just a market trend, but also a crucial window to reposition wealth growth. - December 17, 2025 - Vince Trust
UK Financial Ltd Appoints Alexes Crespo as Chief Financial Officer
UK Financial Ltd strengthens its leadership with Alexes Crespo as CFO as the company moves closer to becoming the world’s first fully compliant tokenized ecosystem. - December 10, 2025 - UK Financial Ltd
Existing-Home Sales Expected to Rise 14% in 2026 — Despite December Slowdown, Heartland Buys Continues Delivering Fast Cash Offers Before the Holidays
While many traditional buyers step back during the holiday months, Heartland Buys, a leading Gulf Coast cash home buyer, continues providing homeowners with fast, reliable cash offers to help them sell their house quickly — even before the holidays. - December 03, 2025 - Heartland Buys
Black Financial Advisor Warns "Beware the Merchants of Debt!"
Certified Financial Planner Jayson Thornton warns the Black community to "Beware the Merchants of Debt." Problematic consumer debt disproportionately affects Black Americans, even those with higher incomes. Thornton highlights two threats: Debt Traps: High-interest loans from pay-advance apps (up to 383% APR) and short-term lenders (200%–500% APR) which keep consumers paying fees. Fake Gurus: Scams using unrealistic guarantees, high-pressure tactics, pyramid structures, and hidden fees. - December 01, 2025 - Pocket Watcher LLC
Heartland Buys Releases New Report on How Current Mortgage Rates Are Impacting Homeowners and Cash Buyers in 2025
Heartland Buys, a leading real estate investment company helping Gulf Coast homeowners sell their house for cash, today released new insights into how historically high mortgage rates are reshaping the housing market for both sellers and cash buyers. - November 19, 2025 - Heartland Buys
Bryson Financial Announces Expansion with New Newport Beach Office
Bryson Financial, a trusted insurance, benefits, and wealth management company serving private equity firms, is proud to announce the opening of its expansion office in Newport Beach on December 1. - November 19, 2025 - Bryson Financial
Breakwater Accounting & Advisory Launches Dedicated Private Client Segment
Breakwater Accounting & Advisory is excited to announce the official launch of its Private Client Segment, a specialized division designed to serve high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and closely held entities with a tailored, confidential, and comprehensive approach to financial... - November 12, 2025 - Breakwater Accounting + Advisory
Fundraising Effectiveness Project Data for Q2 2025 Shows Increases in Dollars Raised, Suggesting Potential Donor Growth Stability
Q2 2025 fundraising data from the Fundraising Effectiveness Project (FEP), released today, shows an increase of 2.9% in total dollars raised by nonprofits compared to 2024 levels, driven largely by larger gifts. Despite the rise in total dollars, the number of donors declined by 1.9%... - October 30, 2025 - GivingTuesday
The Resource Center Insurance Services Partners with Cincinnati Insurance Company to Enhance Personal Lines Insurance Offerings
The Resource Center Insurance Services has partnered with Cincinnati Insurance Company to expand personal lines insurance in Southwest Missouri. This collaboration provides clients with more comprehensive coverage and highlights both companies' commitment to personalized service and strong customer relationships. - October 27, 2025 - The Resource Center, Inc.
TruDecision and Odessa Announce Strategic Partnership to Drive Lender Success
TruDecision Inc., a leading credit risk analytic solutions provider, announced it has entered into a partnership with Odessa Technologies, Inc. (Odessa), a leading global provider of asset finance software to deliver an integrated AI-based solutions platform through their existing loan origination... - October 10, 2025 - TruDecision Inc.
New Book Empowers Women to Take Control of Their Finances: "Smart Money Moves for Women"
New book release: "Smart Money Moves for Women" empowers women to take control of their finances & build wealth with confidence. - October 07, 2025 - B&M Financial Management Services, LLC
Crown Heights Market Report. Valerie Sebbag Reports that Crown Heights home market continues its strong growth in 2025.
Discover the latest developments in Crown Heights real estate as Valerie Sebbag and 555 Properties LLC showcase market trends, investment opportunities, and premium home sales. Stay informed with insights from a trusted local expert driving growth and activity in the Brooklyn community. - September 30, 2025 - 555 Properties LLC
RockToken Launches Cloud-Based Blockchain Infrastructure and RockCoin Utility Token Presale
Rocket Finance Limited, the company behind RockToken, has unveiled a cloud-based blockchain infrastructure platform and announced the presale of its native utility token, RockCoin. The new platform provides scalable computing resources that remove barriers such as costly hardware and technical complexity, making decentralized participation more accessible. RockCoin underpins the ecosystem by granting access to services and supporting future governance features. - September 29, 2025 - RockToken
Dick Bransford Joins Team at Merit Investment Bank as Managing Director
McGavock Dickinson (“Dick”) Bransford, CM&AA joins as Managing Director at Merit Investment Bank. Dickinson Bransford is a trusted investment banker with over two decades of M&A and capital markets experience, advising technology-driven and innovation-focused companies across... - September 21, 2025 - Merit Investment Bank
AltQuick.com Announces Continued Support for Bitcoin Testnet 3 Trading Amid Testnet 4 Launch
AltQuick.com, a Bitcoin-based altcoin exchange in Dover, DE, will continue supporting Bitcoin Testnet 3 trading as long as it’s safe, despite Testnet 4’s launch. As the only exchange offering Testnet markets, it allows trading from older Testnet versions to the latest. The platform’s no-KYC swap tool and free crypto faucet aid developers in testing across both networks, ensuring flexibility and innovation. - September 07, 2025 - AltQuick.com
EvaFi Reveals Hidden Costs of Credit Card Minimum Payments
EvaFi reveals the hidden costs behind minimum credit card payments and what consumers need to know. - September 03, 2025 - Evafi