Sci-fi VR Shooter "Boiling Steel" Released in Early Access in Oculus Store

Earlier MiroWin studio released “Boiling Steel” in Early Access and the free demo-version “Boiling Steel: Preface” at Steam.



Full release of “Boiling Steel” at Steam and Oculus Store planned on March 2020.



The game features the beautiful graphics, smooth controls, and a bot-killing arsenal of upgradable construction tools (weapons).



Its development was started in early 2018 and was made for gamers who love fast-paced action wrapped in a complex and story-rich setting.



According to the plot you’re one of many who set off in search of a better life in the distant bastion of scientific progress. Your goal is a colony planet, free from bureaucratic, religious and other radical restrictions.



Here they research and freely use industrial teleportation, transfer of consciousness and other technologies prohibited in the inhabited worlds. Factories, power plants, mines and residential complexes of the planet are fully automated. All the dirty and hard work is done by robotic shells controlled by the operator's mind. It is a high-tech paradise. But here, something went wrong...



Grab a power tool and forget about safety measures, it’s time to melt some metal.



Included in Boiling Steel:



· 9 tools, each with unique playstyle, upgrades, and handling

· Experience upgrade system: The more you use a tool, the more powerful it becomes. Be rewarded for sticking with a favorite.

· Non-story missions are randomly generated to make each playthrough exciting and unique.

· More than 40 combat missions equaling over 10 hours of action-packed VR shooting goodness.

· A variety of enemy shells with a multitude of armaments, configurations, and combat style.

· Overcome planetary security systems such as automated turrets, minefields, energy barriers, and more with smarts, quick reflexes, and puzzle-solving ability.

· Explore cloud-city complexes, frozen structures, sandy mining platforms, and more.



Oculus store: https://www.oculus.com/experiences/rift/2888217157859874

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1016860/Boiling_Steel/

Full Release Date: March 5, 2020

Price: $19.99



About MiroWin Studio



MiroWin Studio creates VR games from 2017, using the latest in VR technology to provide the best gaming experience for players. They are currently developing multiple projects across all major VR platforms including PlayStation VR, HTC Cosmos and Vive, Oculus Rift 5, and standalone VR headsets Oculus Quest and HTC Focus Plus.



Contact Information:



Boiling Steel FB page - https://www.facebook.com/BoilingSteelVR

Boiling Steel Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/boiling_steelvr/

Mirowin studio Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/mirowin_vr/

MiroWin studio FB page - https://www.facebook.com/MiroWinVR

Twitter - https://twitter.com/MirowinVR

Reddit - https://www.reddit.com/user/MiroWin

Joanne Ferguson

1 (372) 57378191



mirowin.com



