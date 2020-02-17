Music Museums Featuring Interactive Software Created by Memphis Firm Up for 10 Best in USA Today's Readers' Choice 2020

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Mind Over Data Press Release

“We saw the list of nominees and were humbled that several of the projects on which we worked were included,” says Kevin Barnes, managing partner at Mind Over Data. “It is always fulfilling when the work we do is meaningful to the people who interact with it regularly.”



For the Woody Guthrie Center, Mind Over Data created the software for seven unique interactive kiosks, each of which tell a different story of Woody Guthrie. Exhibits such as The Music Bar and This Land is Your Land allow users to listen excerpts of over fifty Woody Guthrie songs. The Write a Song with Woody display gives visitors the ability to compose an original verse to a song and submit it to the museum’s database. The most ambitious exhibit, Woody’s America Interactive Map, is a 9-foot interactive touch screen map based on drawings by Woody Guthrie which allows visitors to explore events that took place during the musician’s life.



For The GRAMMY® Museum Mississippi, Mind Over Data created the software for a 13.5-foot Mississippi Music Table, comprised of six 55-inch monitors allowing users to simultaneously explore the audio and video of GRAMMY® award winners and nominees from Mississippi, the people who influenced them, and the contemporary artists they have inspired. Other interactive displays created include Singer/Songwriter which allows visitors to write a song and record it; Producer/Engineer which gives visitors the ability to try mixing their recorded song by adding instruments or sound effects; and the GRAMMY® Archives that allows users to search its database of all GRAMMY® winners and nominees.



For The GRAMMY® Museum L.A., Mind Over Data created the software for two interactive systems including kiosks of the Latin GRAMMY® Interactive Database and the GRAMMY® Interactive Database, both of which allow visitors to explore the GRAMMY® database of award winners. Visitors are able to view information about an award winner and listen to their music. Each interaction encourages visitors to explore more deeply by providing suggestions related to the selected artist or song.



Mind Over Data collaborated with Gallagher & Associates out of New York on the design work for the interactive kiosks and MODE Systems out of Colorado for the systems hardware.



“We’re looking forward to seeing which museums the readers select as winners,” says Tom Kirstein, managing partner at Mind Over Data. “It’s an honor to be nominated and it was a privilege to get to work on systems that help visitors interact and engage with historical figures and events that shape our present and our future.”



Readers may vote on USA Today’s 10 Best Music Museums in the USA at https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-music-museum/ through noon ET on Monday, February 17. The winners will be announced on Friday, February 28.



About Mind Over Data

