Houston Filmmakers Launch the Acid Test Experience for Its Fans

Revolutionizing the medium of cinematic storytelling out of the silver screen and into live immersive experiences, the makers of Acid Test the film offer its fans the “Acid Test Experience” with the collaboration of local performance artists, musicians and actors to let audiences into the world created by the film.

Houston, TX, February 17, 2020 --(



Utilizing sets from the film, actors, crafts, and thematic performances spanning the realm of music and performance art these filmmakers are transcending the medium of cinema to create a live world in which audiences can participate and interact with the characters and scenes that inspire the film. Writer/Director Jenny Waldo reported, “I am excited to use pop ups as a new medium of storytelling for filmmakers to play with and overjoyed to push the limits of Houston film.” Founder of Outtahed, David Tyson Moore added, “We want to take the idea of a boring stuffed shirt film event and turn it on its head as well as develop the diverse Houston creative community through a shared journey of performative stories inspired from the feature film.”



As the night progresses the venue will symbolically transform from the family dinner into the madness of a teenager struggling to assert their independence. As a perk for the Seed&Spark campaign (https://tinyurl.com/rxo9uyj), discounted tickets and a VIP dinner will be provided before opening up to an acoustic and electric punk concert in a multi-room event featuring actors reprising their roles, recreations of the set for interactive opportunities, take home craft souvenirs, a Q&A area, and the not-yet-released debut of the trailer for the feature film.



Acid Test Productions is proud to have employed over 70% of women and people of color from Houston, Texas in their cast and crew and received fiscal sponsorship through Fresh Arts and From The Heart Productions, both 501(C)(3) nonprofit organizations. All donations to the project are tax-deductible.



For more information about the film visit the website (acidtestfilm.com). General public tickets for purchase start at $25 (acidtestfilm.brownpapertickets.com). This event will be held at 2203 Preston Street, Houston, TX 77003. More information can be found on the Facebook event page (https://www.facebook.com/events/518252438804825/).



About Acid Test: Acid Test is an award-winning short film that is being adapted into a feature film. Brought to you by the Texas-based filmmaker Jenny Waldo based on her own absurd experience at 15. A dark comedy at its core, the heart of Acid Test lies in the intimate moments found amidst the chaos of hallucinations, riot grrrl punk music, and the whirlwind of youth. The story walks a fine balance between the absurdity of things that happen in life along with the pain of growing up in an entertaining, emotional, and authentic ride.



David Tyson Moore

713-299-4996



acidtestfilm.com

Jenny Waldo



