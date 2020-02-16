New Book by Sevasti Iyama: Homeless With Six Dogs; And Other Stories

Press Releases Adelaide Books Press Release

Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Sevasti Iyama Homeless, With Six Dogs: And Other Stories, hitting stores everywhere.

"So that was not a good idea.”



Sevasti Iyama has written for The Fix, After Party, the Antelope Valley Press and the Kern Valley Sun. Several of her short stories have been published in Adelaide Literary Magazine, and she was a finalist for the Adelaide Voices Literary Contest 2018. The story that won was published in the Adelaide Literary Award Anthology—Best of 2018. While she studied acting and writing at NYU, she received her bachelor’s from Southern New Hampshire University where she will acquire a Master’s Degree in Creative Writing in February 2020. Additionally, her short story, The Rottweiler will be published in Badlands Literary Journal in 2020.



