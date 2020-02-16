PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Adelaide Books

Press Release

Receive press releases from Adelaide Books: By Email RSS Feeds:

New Book by Lazar Sarna: Book Bin Baby


“ is proud to offer the latest work by Lazar Sarna Book Bin Baby hitting stores everywhere.

New York, NY, February 16, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Book Bin Baby is about a man whose mother was so caught up in mundane matters that she disposed of him as a baby at birth in the book bin of a library. There he is nurtured by library members, who find the library is attracting new members because of their young residents. As he grows to manhood, he adopts as his world view the notion that a moral society is based on books, which are never wrong. The novel has a comic and political undercurrent, exploring why people in power think the way they do.

“Lazar Sarna is a quite unique and distinctive voice...” — Midwest Book Review

“Sarna is that rare, perhaps anachronistic, a thing in an age of personal expression, cursory impressions, moral relativism, and ironic distance: a poet who wears the mantle of a prophet. That he wears it uneasily and speaks with dry humor makes his words all the more convincing. He is indeed the direct heir of something grand and important.” -Quill and Quire

Lazar Sarna lives in Montreal where he practices law and teaches. He is the author of the poetry collections He Claims he is the Heir, Porcupine’s Quill (2005), Letters of State, Porcupine’s Quill (1978), Mystics on a Picnic, Hillel (1972), The Singsong (1968), The Tethered Man (2019) and as well as a novel The Man Who Lived Near Nelligan, Coach House Press (1975). His poetry has appeared in the anthologies Cross Cut, Vehicule Press (1982) and Jerusalem, Vehicule Press (1996).

Available on Amazon

For information regarding this title and its Author, or any other title by Adelaide Books, or to receive ARC reviewers copy of this book, please write to office@adelaidebooks.org
Contact Information
Adelaide Books LLC
Adelaide Nikolic
917-477-8984
Contact
https://adelaidebooks.org/

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Adelaide Books
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help