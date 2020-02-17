PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Adelaide Books

Press Release

Receive press releases from Adelaide Books: By Email RSS Feeds:

New Book by Patrick Hurley: "Walking"


Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Patrick Hurley Walking hitting stores everywhere.

New York, NY, February 17, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Walking was composed over several years, while physically moving (literally walking).

Most of it was completed in South Saint Louis, where he lives and works as a bartender.

Walking is informed by psycho-geography, surrealism, Taoism, contemporary classical/electronic music, alchemy, modern abstract art, the tradition of the anti-epic, and much else besides. Having completed Walking, Hurley is now working on a collection of very short poems entitled fragments, a prose poem called In|Soluble, and four connected pieces inspired by music and combining lineated verse with prose poetry called Quartet.

Patrick Hurley was born in Springfield, Illinois in 1969. He studied economics and political science at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. He holds a Ph.D. in English from Saint Louis University. He taught writing and literature courses as an adjunct at Saint Louis University, Washington University, and other area schools for nearly two decades.

Having published a book on Thomas Pynchon and having written about cocktails for the Riverfront Times for a year, he now focuses on his poetry. You can find some of his recent work at www.patrickhurleypoet.com

Available on Amazon

For information regarding this title and its Author, or any other title by Adelaide Books, or to receive ARC reviewers copy of this book, please write to office@adelaidebooks.org
Contact Information
Adelaide Books LLC
Adelaide Nikolic
917-477-8984
Contact
https://adelaidebooks.org/

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Adelaide Books
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help