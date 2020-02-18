New Book by Michael Washburn: "Stranger, Stranger"

Press Releases Adelaide Books Press Release

In these tales, fugitives, drifters, misfits, and outcasts meet in locales as varied as hotels, bars, galleries, lecture halls, parks, pastures, beaches, and battlefields, but tension arises almost invariably from the interplay of sinister intelligences that rightly distrust one another.



Michael Washburn is a Brooklyn-based writer and journalist. His short fiction has appeared recently in Concho River Review, Green Hills Literary Lantern, Rosebud, Weirdbook, Serial, The Tishman Review, Meat for Tea: The Valley Review, and other publications. Michael’s story “Confessions of a Spook” won Causeway Lit’s 2018 fiction contest. Two other collections, The Uprooted and Other Stories (2018) and When We’re Grownups (2019), are available from Adelaide Books.



Available on Amazon.



