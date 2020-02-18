PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
New Book by Michael Washburn: "Stranger, Stranger"


Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Michael Washburn "Stranger, Stranger" hitting stores everywhere.

New York, NY, February 18, 2020 --(PR.com)-- How often, upon hearing about people who have had regrettable experiences or have lost their lives, we wish they had followed advice received early in life about not talking to strangers. But there are strangers we would be better off knowing, and it is hard to imagine a functioning society comprised of elementary particles (to allude to the title of one of French author Michel Houllebecq’s great novels) existing in perfect isolation and never interacting at all. The interplay of strangers has inspired storytellers of all epochs in every corner of the planet.

In these tales, fugitives, drifters, misfits, and outcasts meet in locales as varied as hotels, bars, galleries, lecture halls, parks, pastures, beaches, and battlefields, but tension arises almost invariably from the interplay of sinister intelligences that rightly distrust one another.

Michael Washburn is a Brooklyn-based writer and journalist. His short fiction has appeared recently in Concho River Review, Green Hills Literary Lantern, Rosebud, Weirdbook, Serial, The Tishman Review, Meat for Tea: The Valley Review, and other publications. Michael’s story “Confessions of a Spook” won Causeway Lit’s 2018 fiction contest. Two other collections, The Uprooted and Other Stories (2018) and When We’re Grownups (2019), are available from Adelaide Books.

Available on Amazon.

For information regarding this title and its Author, or any other title by Adelaide Books, or to receive ARC reviewers copy of this book, please write to office@adelaidebooks.org
Contact Information
Adelaide Books LLC
Adelaide Nikolic
917-477-8984
Contact
https://adelaidebooks.org/

