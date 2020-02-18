Mahonia Brings Celebrity Chef Julien Royer of Asia's No. 1 Restaurant Odette

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Mahonia Press Release

3 star Michelin restaurant Odette debuts at Mahonia for an exclusive kitchen takeover. For a two-night exclusive only, the multi-award-winning Chef Julien Royer comes to Bahrain.

For the two days Mahonia guests will journey through Chef Julien's French fine dining concept sparked with the gastronomic genius of Mahonia. The extensive meal will delight guests as they discover sensory notes from the sea to the land in unmissable drama.



The multi-award-winning, Odette, is number 1 on Asia's list of 50 Best Restaurants 2019 & this collaboration is the latest in a series of Mahonia's world-renowned partnerships; with recent collaboration on a four-hands dinner with Chef Agustin Balbi, the executive chef of HAKU, selling out in just two days.



With this new collaboration, Mahonia brings the experience of the Award-winning Chef Julien to the comfort of Bahrain. Mahonia has fundamentally changed the luxury dining landscape, consistently showcasing the world's top chefs & dining innovations. This historic partnership with Chef Julien, firmly places Mahonia as the leading gastronomical destination in the GCC.



About Celebrity Chef Julien Royer & Odette



Chef Julien opened Odette in November 2015 in Singapore. The restaurant has received a number of awards and recognition in Asia and around the World. Named after his grandmother, Chef Julien used this inspiration in life and in the kitchen. He aims to bring his passion to Mahonia to give the diners a sincere and authentic gastronomic experience.



About Mahonia



Located at the heart of Bahrain's happening dining haven Adliya, Mahonia ushers in a new era of culinary excellence by introducing the first-ever fine-dining degustation menu concept unlike any other in the Kingdom.



Mahonia's novel concept of ever-changing menus ensures guests have something new to look forward to on every visit. Other gastronomic experiences include PAIRED by Mahonia, a monthly wine and gastro bites tasting event, and a paired dining experience.



Mahonia delivers an authentic gastronomic experience with a 3 & 5-course degustation menu or a la carte; paired by the Sommelier with the finest beverages from Mahonia's extensive rare & contemporary wine cellar. Exemplary à la carte options, enticing bar bites and expertly crafted cocktails and cigars at the Lounge complete the offering.



