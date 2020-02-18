Afromedia New Corporation Changed Its Name to AMNI Corporation

Press Releases AMNI Corporation Press Release

Afromedia News Corporation, New York, formally changed its name to Afromultimedia Networks International Corporation or AMNI Corporation.

"Afromultimedia Networks International, registered with the State of New York as AMNI Corporation, better reflects the two major focuses of our rapidly growing corporation. E-Commerce to connect the 55 African Countries and Global Promotion of the Continent Film and Entertainment Industry," said Dr. Badmus.



After signing a comprehensive MOU with China Aerospace Construction Group Corporation, CACGC in Beijing, in September 2018, the company leading position in E-Commerce connectivity in the continent of Africa and its core commitment to global promotion of African cultural and film industry, made the change necessary.



New York, NY, February 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Dr. Idris Olagoke Badmus, Chairman and CEO of Afromedia News Corporation announced today in New York that the company has officially changed its corporate name to AMNI Corporation.

"Afromultimedia Networks International, registered with the State of New York as AMNI Corporation, better reflects the two major focuses of our rapidly growing corporation. E-Commerce to connect the 55 African Countries and Global Promotion of the Continent Film and Entertainment Industry," said Dr. Badmus.

After signing a comprehensive MOU with China Aerospace Construction Group Corporation, CACGC in Beijing, in September 2018, the company leading position in E-Commerce connectivity in the continent of Africa and its core commitment to global promotion of African cultural and film industry, made the change necessary.

AMNI Corporation's CEO also confirmed the new and exciting developments of the company, including the launching of a new global streaming and broadcasting services and the launching of its state of the art production and theme studios, both this year.

Contact Information
AMNI Corporation
Dr. Idris Olagoke Badmus
903-253-8574
www.amnicorporation.com

Dr. Idris Olagoke Badmus

903-253-8574



www.amnicorporation.com



