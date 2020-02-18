Caribbean Naples to Offer Preview of New Upgrades During 2-Day Open House Event

Press Releases Caribbean Naples Press Release

* The $99/month lot rent and screened-in porch offer is valid on select new homes only and must close by March 31, 2020. The special cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions. Naples, FL, February 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Caribbean Naples announced today that it will offer visitors a preview of several new community upgrades during a special 2-day open house event to be held from 10am-2pm on Saturday, February 22nd and Sunday, February 23rd.During the free event, guests will enjoy great food, live music, and personal tours of available home models. They’ll also get a sneak peek at such forthcoming enhancements as a brand new 7,000 square foot clubhouse; a new community pool and spa; and a barbecue area. Other future upgrades include pickleball courts; a bocce court; shuffleboard courts.Moreover, guests can take advantage of the community’s current new home purchase promotion, featuring $99 monthly lot rent for the first year of home ownership as well as a free screened-in porch*. Learn more about the special offer at https://www.caribbeannaples.com/news-promos/.“We are thrilled to showcase our ongoing community upgrade project during this special 2-day open house event. The enhancements, coupled with existing amenities, a rich activities calendar, and a diverse selection of move-in ready homes, makes Caribbean Naples an ideal choice for those seeking the perfect 55 years of age and over community,” stated Jeff Fannon, CEO of Caribbean Naples’ parent company Zeman Homes.About Caribbean NaplesLocated within minutes of Naples’ white sandy beaches, numerous golf courses, upscale shopping, galleries, and restaurants, Caribbean Naples offers residents the very best of southwestern Florida living. That, along with such on-site amenities as an expansive clubhouse, a community swimming pool, shuffleboard courts, horseshoe pits, and countless planned activities, position Caribbean Naples as one of the area’s most desirable 55+ manufactured home community. Caribbean Naples is owned and operated by Zeman Homes, one of the largest and most respected manufactured home operators in the country. For more information please visit https://www.caribbeannaples.com.* The $99/month lot rent and screened-in porch offer is valid on select new homes only and must close by March 31, 2020. The special cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions. Contact Information Caribbean Naples

