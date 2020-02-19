MEMXPRO Introduces Extra Long Life TLC SSDs for Edge AI & 5G

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases MemxPro Press Release

Micron 10K endurance TLC, sustains high write speeds, and industrial temperatures.

Taipei, Taiwan, February 19, 2020 --(



MEMXPRO PT31 and PC32 TLC SSDs with MLC performance and reliability:

- Advanced SSD controller supports sustained high data write speeds in direct TLC mode or pure SLC mode without drastically dropping speed.

- 10K endurance Micron B17A TLC is 3x longer, and 40K endurance Micron B17A TLC in SLC mode is 13x longer than MLC or other industrial TLC NANDs.

- Pre-tested wide temperature solution with thermal throttling features to ensure SSDs perform reliably within -40°C to +85°C operating temperature ranges.

- Side fill and under fill protective conformal coating to strengthen product robustness, preventing data loss, and extending reliability and longevity.

- Optional military-grade data security functions including AES 256-bit encryption with TCG OPAL 2.0 compliance.

- Self-build mSMART intelligent storage monitoring tool helps manage disk health and lifetime status. When it detects high risk conditions, warning notices are given out to remind users to take preventative action. With Microsoft Azure IoT, mSMART supports the simultaneous management of multiple storage devices for total device status control.



By specifically optimizing its firmware to go beyond the constraints of traditional TLC, the two new TLC SSD products target highly demanding industrial storage applications, such as consecutive data acquisition in Edge AI computing, security and digital video surveillance, and AIoT storage devices in 5G.



MEMXPRO’s new PT31 SATA3 family uses Micron’s original 3D TLC with 10K endurance. PT 31 series with SMI SM2259 controller supports direct TLC mode preventing TLC speed drops whilst keeping its MLC-like performance with sequential read/write speeds of up to 560/525MB/s. 2.5” SSDs will be available in 128GB to 2TB capacities with comparable prices to 3K endurance TLC SSDs. PC32 NVMe series adopt Micron’s original 3D TLC with 10K endurance and SMI SM2262EN controller, and support pure SLC mode without SLC cache. PC32 M.2 2280 PCIe offers capacities from 80GB to 320GB with 40K endurance and consistent sequential read/write speeds of up to 3250/2980MB/s. Other solid state storage form factors will be ready as per market demand.



For read-centric workloads, MEMXPRO also provides entry level TLC SSDs with SLC cache. The SATA 3 ET30 series has the best in class total bytes written (TBW). The ET30 series offers a Total Bytes Written (TBW) of up to 5,500TB for its 1TB SSD. Compared to industrial MLC SSDs with the same capacity, it has 7x better TBW. Another entry level PT33 NVMe SSD has 3x faster transmission rates and 3x lifespan, at less than 30% of the price compared to the MLC version, making it a good choice for SATA updates to PCIe. Both TLC SSD series write data through the SLC cache. Once the written data exceeds the SLC cache capacity, data will be written in TLC instead. This results in a steep drop off in write speeds and would make them suitable for boot drives or caching devices, digital signage and infotainment with advertising broadcasting, as well as POS/POI read-intensive applications.



Knowing SSD specifications is vital to understanding their true application and effectiveness in a variety of situations. MEMXPRO adopts advanced memory technologies, takes product quality and operating reliability into account, and manages hardware and software integration to ensure maximum storage accomplishment to create mutual market opportunities in Edge AI and 5G development.



About MEMXPRO

MEMXPRO provides reliable industrial memory and flash storage solutions with integrated design services to cater for the customized needs of industrial OEM customers. Products are used in a variety of applications including automation and manufacturing, environmental control, military and aerospace, network and communications, automotive and transportation, medical, gaming, retail, and more. At present, MemxPro’s main product lines focus on DRAM and flash memory storage devices through PCIe and SATA high-speed storage interfaces, and support various capacities in different form factors. MEMXPRO strives to deliver high-quality products and unsurpassed service, becoming one of the leading brands for industrial memory solutions around the world. For more information, please visit memxpro.com or email us at info@memxpro.com. 