Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Fairmas GmbH Press Release

Receive press releases from Fairmas GmbH: By Email RSS Feeds: Fairmas Unveils the Advanced Features of Its Daily Revenue Planning Module at ITB Berlin

Hotel software specialist demonstrates innovative financial planning and reporting solutions aimed to increase hotel profit.

Berlin, Germany, February 19, 2020 --(



The Fairmas team is taking the opportunity to present the latest version of their daily revenue planning module, aptly called Advanced Revenue Planner, with its cutting-edge features to visitors at ITB. Designed for the proactive hospitality industry professional including revenue managers and department heads, Advanced Revenue Planner is the tool for simplified planning and controlling of all revenues, either by market segment or by account line item, and on a daily or monthly basis.



Similar to all other Fairmas products, Advanced Revenue Planner is integrated with third party systems. The automatic data transfer of historical and on-the-books data is facilitated by interfaces to more than 30 property management systems (PMS), while the rooms forecast data comes from the revenue management systems (RMS). The innovation of Advanced Revenue Planner is the result of valuable feedback gained by the product management team from their regular dialogue with users. With their user-driven development (UDD) focus, they give extensive attention on the usability goals, user characteristics, environment, tasks and workflow of the product and processes at each stage of the development process.



“We understand that our users are from different hotel departments who have different needs, functions and preferences. It is therefore important that we are able to cater to all of them by focusing on developing key features that are highly flexible so they are useful for everyone,” says Frithjof Niessen, Director of Product Management for Fairmas. The Advanced Revenue Planner also includes a flexible event calendar with history that serves as essential guide in the planning process, as well as a comment function that promotes collaboration and transparency across the board.



“We are pleased with the development of Advanced Revenue Planner. It is such a versatile, modular application that could be integrated easily into the FairPlanner suite (USALI-based full P&L planning and reporting), but also works just as well as a standalone solution. This provides our customers a 360-degree overview of their hotel’s performance that is essential in their strategic decision-making. With the ability to plan daily, they also gain the agility to adjust strategies at short notice when unforeseeable circumstances take place that greatly impact the global hotel industry, such as the effect that we are seeing with the current case of the novel coronavirus,” added Niels Schroeder, Managing Director of Fairmas.



To learn more about Advanced Revenue Planner, FairPlanner and PickupTracking revenue monitoring solution, meet Fairmas at the ITB Berlin Hall 10.1 Stand 115.



Book your appointment via: https://fairmas.com/en/home/contact/meet-us-at-itb/



About Fairmas:

Fairmas GmbH, headquartered in Berlin, develops web-based financial planning, controlling and management reporting solutions, as well as daily benchmarking (only in Germany) especially for the hotel industry. Fairmas software solutions integrate easily into the hotel's existing IT software environment and interface efficiently with all major property management systems (PMS), accounting systems and document management systems among others. Fairmas has been a strong partner to the hospitality industry since 2003. Currently, over 11,000 users in more than 4,000 hotels worldwide are using the company’s software solutions – from global hotel chains, to leisure hotels and privately owned hotels. Experienced executives from the industry secure the hotel industry know-how, while a team of 45 hotel and IT specialists ensures the creative solutions of tailor-made software products.



For more information or free demonstration, please visit www.fairmas.com. Berlin, Germany, February 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Fairmas GmbH is now a regular at the world’s largest tourism trade fair that opens on 4 March 2020 at the Messe Berlin. With its fourth time exhibiting at Hall 10.1 Stand 115, the Berlin-based hospitality software company specializes on the digitalization and optimization of financial planning, revenue monitoring and management reporting processes. This year’s highlight will be the next-generation daily revenue planning module for all hotel departments. To date, the long-established Fairmas has been simplifying the daily work lives of more than 11,000 users in over 4,000 hotels worldwide. Customers ranging from single independent hotels to large international chains as well as companies who represent operators, owners and investors are all welcome to visit the stand to see personally for themselves how Fairmas solutions can support them in achieving their maximum profitability.The Fairmas team is taking the opportunity to present the latest version of their daily revenue planning module, aptly called Advanced Revenue Planner, with its cutting-edge features to visitors at ITB. Designed for the proactive hospitality industry professional including revenue managers and department heads, Advanced Revenue Planner is the tool for simplified planning and controlling of all revenues, either by market segment or by account line item, and on a daily or monthly basis.Similar to all other Fairmas products, Advanced Revenue Planner is integrated with third party systems. The automatic data transfer of historical and on-the-books data is facilitated by interfaces to more than 30 property management systems (PMS), while the rooms forecast data comes from the revenue management systems (RMS). The innovation of Advanced Revenue Planner is the result of valuable feedback gained by the product management team from their regular dialogue with users. With their user-driven development (UDD) focus, they give extensive attention on the usability goals, user characteristics, environment, tasks and workflow of the product and processes at each stage of the development process.“We understand that our users are from different hotel departments who have different needs, functions and preferences. It is therefore important that we are able to cater to all of them by focusing on developing key features that are highly flexible so they are useful for everyone,” says Frithjof Niessen, Director of Product Management for Fairmas. The Advanced Revenue Planner also includes a flexible event calendar with history that serves as essential guide in the planning process, as well as a comment function that promotes collaboration and transparency across the board.“We are pleased with the development of Advanced Revenue Planner. It is such a versatile, modular application that could be integrated easily into the FairPlanner suite (USALI-based full P&L planning and reporting), but also works just as well as a standalone solution. This provides our customers a 360-degree overview of their hotel’s performance that is essential in their strategic decision-making. With the ability to plan daily, they also gain the agility to adjust strategies at short notice when unforeseeable circumstances take place that greatly impact the global hotel industry, such as the effect that we are seeing with the current case of the novel coronavirus,” added Niels Schroeder, Managing Director of Fairmas.To learn more about Advanced Revenue Planner, FairPlanner and PickupTracking revenue monitoring solution, meet Fairmas at the ITB Berlin Hall 10.1 Stand 115.Book your appointment via: https://fairmas.com/en/home/contact/meet-us-at-itb/About Fairmas:Fairmas GmbH, headquartered in Berlin, develops web-based financial planning, controlling and management reporting solutions, as well as daily benchmarking (only in Germany) especially for the hotel industry. Fairmas software solutions integrate easily into the hotel's existing IT software environment and interface efficiently with all major property management systems (PMS), accounting systems and document management systems among others. Fairmas has been a strong partner to the hospitality industry since 2003. Currently, over 11,000 users in more than 4,000 hotels worldwide are using the company’s software solutions – from global hotel chains, to leisure hotels and privately owned hotels. Experienced executives from the industry secure the hotel industry know-how, while a team of 45 hotel and IT specialists ensures the creative solutions of tailor-made software products.For more information or free demonstration, please visit www.fairmas.com. Contact Information Fairmas GmbH

Christina Niessen

+4930322940520



www.fairmas.com

Sachsendamm 2

10829 Berlin, Germany



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Fairmas GmbH Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend