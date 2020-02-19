At SAP Financials 2020, BPA Specialist xSuite Will Present P2P Solutions

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases WMD – Workflow Management and Document... Press Release

Software manufacturer and workflow specialist to show applications for EIM in Finance & Procurement.

www.xsuite.com Waltham, MA, February 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- SAPinsider Financials 2020 in Las Vegas (March 17-19) offers the opportunity to learn directly from the best of the best through visionary keynotes, actionable sessions and facilitated expert discussions. Visitors can meet thought leaders, SAP product experts, experienced end users, industry visionaries, and SAP partners. At booth 423, xSuite will exhibit its P2P process solutions: Workflows for procurement and AP, a Business Partner Portal, and a vendor file, all of which seamlessly integrate into SAP.SAPinsider Financials Las Vegas is a premier conference for organizations looking to transform and optimize their SAP finance strategy. In addition to financial and managerial accounting, areas such as SAP S/4HANA finance, dedicated SAP solutions, and financial reporting and analytics are also addressed.At booth 423 this year, visitors can learn all about xSuite’s new Business Partner Portal on the SAP Cloud Platform. The Business Partner Portal adds speed and ease to day-to-day procurement processes with its features for digitizing and streamlining vendor communication and document exchange. Supplier processes, documents and data become clear, coherent, and traceable. POs can be automatically flipped to order acknowledgement, invoice, credit notes and more. The invoices then undergo SAP-integrated processing, checks, and approval through a workflow on the supplier's premises. The xSuite Business Partner Portal also integrates with other AP solutions.xSuite will also demonstrate its portfolio of smart SAP-integrated, SAP-certified workflow solutions for accounts payable and procurement processes. The xSuite solution for accounts payable provides intelligent rule-based workflows for digital coding and approval of vendor invoices, both for paper documents and for electronic invoices in all major formats. xSuite supports MM and FI, as well as other invoice types.xSuite is one of the world's leading companies in AP automation and P2P processes in SAP. The company has optimized operations at large and Fortune-500 companies with over 1,200 installations in more than 60 countries, across sectors. As an SAP partner, xSuite offers certified products with exceptionally high standards. The best practices developed by xSuite help companies save time and money through standardized automation and information management. xSuite is not only an innovative software vendor, but also a reliable partner in implementation and support. All xSuite business processes are geared toward fulfilling unique customer demands.Registration link: https://www.sapinsiderevent.com/events/sapinsider-2020-las-vegas/event-summary-c39d523afb5e457db20eb75f163e1bbf.aspx?5S,M3,c39d523a-fb5e-457d-b20e-b75f163e1bbf=Receive 20% off your registration fee with code: VIPXS20Conference:SAPinsider Financials Las VegasLas Vegas, NV, March 17-19, 2020Location:Bellagio Hotel and Casino3600 Las Vegas Blvd. SouthLas Vegas, NV 89109, U.S.A.About xSuite GroupFounded in 1994, xSuite is a software manufacturer of applications for document-based processes. xSuite provides enterprises across the globe with standardized, digital solutions, making work simple, secure and fast. xSuite's prod-ucts provide digital document management, automation of important work processes, and efficiency in the use of e-files. Around 1,200 customers in more than 60 countries have come to rely on xSuite solutions. xSuite's core compe-tence is accounts payable (AP) automation in SAP, for mid-sized to large corporations, as well as for public clients. Other solutions automate procurement and sales order processing, or optimize file management and archiving. The solutions are available on-premises, cloud-based or hybrid, with standard processes from the cloud — incoming mail, data extraction, and archiving — supplementing locally installed applications. The Managed Services team supports customers using SAP-integrated xSuite solutions. xSuite Group is an SAP Silver Partner. Headquartered in Ahrensburg, Germany, xSuite employs around 200 employees at eight locations in Europe, Asia and the USA. In 2018, the company generated total sales of more than €31 million.Your Contact:Danny SchaarmannCEO & PresidentxSuite Solutions Inc.330 Bear Hill Road, Suite 201Waltham, Massachusetts, 02451 United StatesPhone: +1 (617) 378-7992danny.schaarmann@xsuite.comwww.xsuite.com Contact Information xSuite Group GmbH, Germany

