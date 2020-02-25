Press Releases Executive Education Academy Charter... Press Release

Receive press releases from Executive Education Academy Charter School: By Email RSS Feeds: Community Can Support Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown by Shopping at Giant

Giant’s A+ School Rewards Program donates money from every qualified purchase to EEACS.

Allentown, PA, February 25, 2020 --(



“We are thankful for Giant’s commitment to supporting youth education,” says Robert Lysek, founder and CEO of EEACS. “And we are thankful to all of our neighbors who have signed up for the program. This is a great way to get the community involved in the future of EEACS.”



To register for the program, Giant shoppers have to link their Bonuscard. They can register for a Bonuscard account online. Shoppers are allowed to choose up to two schools to support. This year’s program runs until March 14, 2020. The program does not affect other Giant rewards.



Residents of the Lehigh Valley have constantly come out in support of the local school through events and fundraisers. Over 1,300 students in grades K-12 study at the Lehigh Valley charter school. They come from 11 districts. To learn more about EEACS and its student programs, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/.



About EEACS: Founded in 2014 by highly experienced educators and management, Executive Education Academy Charter School, authorized for grades K-12 by the Allentown School District, leads the way in education by offering its 1,300 students opportunities for growth both in and out of the classroom. EEACS combines all mandated studies with a unique student-corporate culture. To learn more, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/. Allentown, PA, February 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Parents and community members can help support the students of Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown by signing up for the A+ School Rewards Program at Giant food stores. For every qualified purchase, the food store will donate money to the Allentown charter school.“We are thankful for Giant’s commitment to supporting youth education,” says Robert Lysek, founder and CEO of EEACS. “And we are thankful to all of our neighbors who have signed up for the program. This is a great way to get the community involved in the future of EEACS.”To register for the program, Giant shoppers have to link their Bonuscard. They can register for a Bonuscard account online. Shoppers are allowed to choose up to two schools to support. This year’s program runs until March 14, 2020. The program does not affect other Giant rewards.Residents of the Lehigh Valley have constantly come out in support of the local school through events and fundraisers. Over 1,300 students in grades K-12 study at the Lehigh Valley charter school. They come from 11 districts. To learn more about EEACS and its student programs, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/.About EEACS: Founded in 2014 by highly experienced educators and management, Executive Education Academy Charter School, authorized for grades K-12 by the Allentown School District, leads the way in education by offering its 1,300 students opportunities for growth both in and out of the classroom. EEACS combines all mandated studies with a unique student-corporate culture. To learn more, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/. Contact Information Executive Education Academy Charter School

Bruce Johnson

610-841-7044, Ext. 2046



https://www.ee-schools.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Executive Education Academy Charter School