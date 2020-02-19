New York Medicare Supplement Insurance Prices Vary Widely

Press Releases American Association for Medicare Supplement... Press Release

New York State seniors turning 65 can pay as much as 78 percent for virtually identical Medigap insurance according to the 2020 Medicare Costs Analysis released by the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance.

"Medicare Supplement or Medigap insurance policies are standardized but each insurer that offers policies in New York establishes their own price," reports Jesse Slome, director of the Association. "The difference between the lowest and the highest monthly cost can be significant."



For the 2020 analysis of Medigap costs, the Association compared rates for Plan G across major U.S. markets. "Plan G replaced Plan F and we expect it will be the number one choice for seniors purchasing Medicare Supplement coverage when they qualify for Medicare," Slome notes.



The Association compared prices for five locations across the State including Brooklyn, Buffalo, Manhattan, Rochester and Syracuse. "The difference was as much as 77 percent for a 65-year-old male purchasing a Plan G coverage," Slome shares. The difference for a comparable female was also 78 percent.



In the New York state areas surveyed, the lowest cost for a 65-year-old female purchasing a Medigap Plan G policy was $213.25-per-month in Syracuse, Rochester or Buffalo. The highest cost for Plan G was $476.04 for a male age 65 in New York City according to the analysis.



"We do recommend New York seniors learn about cost differences before locking into a policy or a particular insurance company," Slome advises. The Association provides free access to a national Find A Local Medicare Insurance Agent online directory providing information on nearly 1,000 professionals listed by Zip Code. No information need be entered to access the director at the Association's website, www.MedicareSupp.org.



Jesse R. Slome

818-597-3205



www.medicaresupp.org



