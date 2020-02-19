Latest ezW2Correction Software Can Now Support 2 to 15 Users in Network Version Format

Press Releases Halfpricesoft Press Release

“W2C and W3C software, ezW2Correction 2019 is now available to customers as a network version for 2 to 15 user compatibility,” said Halfpricesoft.com Founder, Dr. Ge.



Download and purchase to begin processing W2 and W3 correction forms immediately: https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp. The software’s point-and-click simplicity makes it ideal for small business owners who have better things to do than learn complicated software.



In addition to the customer support offered, ezW2 Correction also includes white paper printing that has been approved by SSA to print all W-2C and W-3C forms, eliminating the need to purchase red ink forms.



Network version includes:



- Print tax Year 2007 - 2019 Correction forms

- With Data Import feature, unlimited companies, unlimited forms

- ezW2Correction software can print W2C (copy 1, 2, A, B, C and D) and W3C on plain white paper. (This feature is SSA-approved.)

- Multiple users can share the same account over network with network version

- ezW2 Correction can also fill data on pre-printed forms

- ezW2 Correction can print recipient copies into digital PDF file

- ezW2 Correction can support unlimited companies, recipients and forms with one flat rate

- Try before purchasing

- New enterprise version for Importing both W2 previous and corrected data from csv file



ezW2Correction is compatible with Windows 7, 8.1 and Windows 10 systems. Even the smallest of businesses can benefit from this easy to use W2 and W3 Correction filing software.



Other tax software from Halfpricesoft.com includes ez1099 and ezW2Correction. Potential customers can test to ensure ezW2 meets the business needs at no risk or obligation. Download test at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp.



About halfpricesoft.com

