Learn How to Leave Vision Plans Behind and Stay Profitable

“Exiting Vision Plans…Profitably!” is part of Cleinman Performance Partners’ unique Business of Eyecare Forum conference series. The all-day events will be held on Tuesday, April 21st in Phoenix, Arizona and May 12th in Orlando, Florida. This deep-dive meeting will feature speakers with broad knowledge of Vision Plan management strategies.



“Many Optometrists have a love–hate relationship with Vision Plans,” says Cleinman Performance Partners’ founder Alan Cleinman. “What they lack is independent, knowledgeable resources to help them decide how to reduce or eliminate their dependence on deep-discount Vision Plans. Exiting Vision Plans…Profitably! brings together those resources,” he said.



Conference attendees will hear from a cadre of highly experienced speakers who will discuss:

· How to separate one’s practice from the competition

· How to understand vision plan economics and financial impact

· How to attract more self-pay patients

· How to maximize reimbursements

· How to plan an exit from vision plans… and much more



“I attended the Exiting Vision Plans…Profitably! Conference and it gave me the tools and methods to analyze what VCPs were specifically doing to our practice and what our practice would likely look like without them. I highly recommend that you check it out,” stated Dr. Andrew Neukirch of Illinois’ Carillon Visioncare.



The conference provides strategies and tactics on how to exit vision plans as well as how to maximize economic opportunity while within plans.



About Cleinman Performance Partners

Founded in 1989, Cleinman Performance Partners is the leading business development consultancy for larger private optometry practices. Through a team of over 35 employees and associates, the firm provides business solutions and education on business development, leadership development, organization and structure, people development and all types of business transactions. The firm’s mission is “Transforming Lives Through Recognized and Realized Possibilities.” The company’s core client-development program, Cleinman Performance Network, is a unique wisdom-sharing think-tank for North America’s leading private optometry practices that consistently delivers performance levels exponential to average industry metrics.



Mandy Wells

607-267-2901



www.cleinman.com



