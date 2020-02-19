1 International Best Seller: "Deep Living With the Enneagram: Recovering Your True Nature" by Roxanne Howe-Murphy, EdD

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases PenPower Book Marketing Press Release

Santa Fe, NM, February 19, 2020 --(



Written with the awareness that we aren’t given a guidebook that helps us comprehend who we really are, how to experience life with less stress and struggle, or how we can live with more authenticity, the expanded purpose of this revised and updated edition is twofold: first, to provide ways to build on our innate though often unrecognized capacities for developing a strong core foundation to serve as an anchor in today’s uncertain times; and second, to enhance awareness that our personal level of presence - freedom from compulsions of the habitual self and receptivity to new ways of being - makes a difference not only in our own lives but to the well-being of others and the planet.



Drawing upon the sacred-psychology of the Enneagram and the power of presence, this book guides us in recovering more and more of who we truly are. With compassion, wisdom, and practical insight, the author helps us cultivate our innate capacities for living deeply, leading to an intimate and transformed relationship with ourselves.



Praise for Deep Living with the Enneagram



This is a book that makes possible deeper intimacy with your self by bringing together the practical and the profound.

- Don Richard Riso and Russ Hudson, Co-Authors

The Wisdom of the Enneagram and Personality Types



The malaise of our time is shallow-mindedness, superficiality, and abbreviated awareness. Deep Living by Dr. Roxanne Howe-Murphy offers a compelling antidote.

- Michael J. Gelb, Author

How to Think Like Leonardo da Vinci



Let this master coach be your guide.

- Larry Dossey, MD, Author

ONE MIND: How Our Individual Mind Is Part of a Greater Consciousness and Why It Matters



Learn how to be true to yourself without getting trapped in your personality. That is when freedom and deep living really begin. There is great wisdom here.

- Christiane Northrup, MD

New York Times Best-Selling Author

Goddesses Never Age, The Wisdom of Menopause, and Women’s Bodies, Women’s Wisdom



Roxanne Howe-Murphy captures the deepest beat of life and translates it for the ears, eyes, and hearts of all who claim readiness to what life can be about. To live deeply may not be for the faint of heart, but there is much Light and Liberation in the pilgrimage to our very essence. The Enneagram, as Roxanne sees it and utilizes it, is a sacred path, an expedition in love of Self and of others. To know one’s inherent nature is to be realized and truly free.

- Harriett Simon Salinger, MCC, LCSW

Executive and Personal Coach, Spiritual Director, and Certified Seeker



A pioneer in integrating the Enneagram and coaching, Dr. Roxanne Howe-Murphy, EdD, works as a changemaker, teacher, and retreat leader. She is the author of Deep Coaching: Using the Enneagram as a Catalyst for Profound Change and Deep Living: Transforming Your Relationship to Everything That Matters through the Enneagram. She teaches internationally and lives in Santa Fe, New Mexico.



Title: Deep Living with the Enneagram: Recovering Your True Nature

Category: Inspiration & Personal Growth/Spiritual/Personality

Publisher: Enneagram Press, Santa Fe NM

ISBN: 978-0-9793847-3-8 Pbk ($32.95)

978-0-9793847-4-5 eBook ($9.95)

978-0-9793847-5-2 Audiobook



To book Roxanne Howe-Murphy for an appearance or book talk, please contact:



Jeanie C. Williams, Director

PenPower Book Marketing Services

150 Washington Street, Suite 201

Santa Fe, New Mexico 87501

Jeanie C. Williams

505-395-4540



www.penpowersf.com



