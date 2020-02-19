1 International Best Seller: "Deep Living With the Enneagram: Recovering Your True Nature" by Roxanne Howe-Murphy, EdD

Santa Fe, NM, February 19, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Join Enneagram Press and PenPower Book Marketing Services in congratulating Santa Fe author Roxanne Howe-Murphy, EdD, on the release of her revised and updated book, "Deep Living with the Enneagram: Recovering Your True Nature," a #1 International best selling book. Due to be released on February 14, 2020, "Deep Living with the Enneagram" will take you on a journey from disconnection to wholeness. Discover what it means to heal the roots of inner struggle and recover your innate capacity for wholeness.
Written with the awareness that we aren’t given a guidebook that helps us comprehend who we really are, how to experience life with less stress and struggle, or how we can live with more authenticity, the expanded purpose of this revised and updated edition is twofold: first, to provide ways to build on our innate though often unrecognized capacities for developing a strong core foundation to serve as an anchor in today’s uncertain times; and second, to enhance awareness that our personal level of presence - freedom from compulsions of the habitual self and receptivity to new ways of being - makes a difference not only in our own lives but to the well-being of others and the planet.
Drawing upon the sacred-psychology of the Enneagram and the power of presence, this book guides us in recovering more and more of who we truly are. With compassion, wisdom, and practical insight, the author helps us cultivate our innate capacities for living deeply, leading to an intimate and transformed relationship with ourselves.
Praise for Deep Living with the Enneagram
This is a book that makes possible deeper intimacy with your self by bringing together the practical and the profound.
- Don Richard Riso and Russ Hudson, Co-Authors
The Wisdom of the Enneagram and Personality Types
The malaise of our time is shallow-mindedness, superficiality, and abbreviated awareness. Deep Living by Dr. Roxanne Howe-Murphy offers a compelling antidote.
- Michael J. Gelb, Author
How to Think Like Leonardo da Vinci
Let this master coach be your guide.
- Larry Dossey, MD, Author
ONE MIND: How Our Individual Mind Is Part of a Greater Consciousness and Why It Matters
Learn how to be true to yourself without getting trapped in your personality. That is when freedom and deep living really begin. There is great wisdom here.
- Christiane Northrup, MD
New York Times Best-Selling Author
Goddesses Never Age, The Wisdom of Menopause, and Women’s Bodies, Women’s Wisdom
Roxanne Howe-Murphy captures the deepest beat of life and translates it for the ears, eyes, and hearts of all who claim readiness to what life can be about. To live deeply may not be for the faint of heart, but there is much Light and Liberation in the pilgrimage to our very essence. The Enneagram, as Roxanne sees it and utilizes it, is a sacred path, an expedition in love of Self and of others. To know one’s inherent nature is to be realized and truly free.
- Harriett Simon Salinger, MCC, LCSW
Executive and Personal Coach, Spiritual Director, and Certified Seeker
A pioneer in integrating the Enneagram and coaching, Dr. Roxanne Howe-Murphy, EdD, works as a changemaker, teacher, and retreat leader. She is the author of Deep Coaching: Using the Enneagram as a Catalyst for Profound Change and Deep Living: Transforming Your Relationship to Everything That Matters through the Enneagram. She teaches internationally and lives in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
