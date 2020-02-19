PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Wit

Press Release

Receive press releases from Wit: By Email RSS Feeds:

Wit Releases Songs for Presidents' Day Playlist on Spotify Monday, February 17th, 2020


Santa Cruz, CA, February 19, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Wit (http://www.wit.us) released Songs for Presidents' Day Playlist on Spotify. To enjoy this collection of tunes simply goto https://open.spotify.com/playlist/1LhkMjFIcgjQgOuzs2PPCl?si=iVOwZaRbSFGMW9FNFswYGA .

To see all that the new site has to offer follow the link below.
http://www.wit.us/Wit_Site_Map/Wit_Site_Map.html

About Wit
Composer, singer-songwriter, author, actor, poet- Wit is an artist who incorporates his musical influences of rock, classical, and new age with a zen style of poetic lyrics.

Nicknamed, “The Observer,” one cannot box Wit into one category. Wit plays many instruments and styles, he enjoys singing rock the most. Wit’s vocal style ranges from overtone singing, classical, jazz, pop, and rock.

Wit is known for his song, "The President."

In addition to writing and performing rock, Wit is the author of, "Secrets to the Universe." His thought-provoking (sometimes controversial) observations of the Universe, which he transfers into poetry, inspirational thought, and lyrics, inspire his fans to a newfound enjoyment for life as well as discovery. Wit is creating a new art (Zen Rock). With this synergy of disciplines that is thought provoking and complex he is leaving his imprint on American Music.

Please feel free to send questions, copies of your stories, and their links so that they may be posted on Wit’s websites.

Send To:
Email: pr(at)wit.us
Website: http://www.wit.us

Note to Editors:
For additional information and a sample visit Wit’s website (http://www.wit.us), or Email: pr{at]wit.us

For more news and updates visit Wit news page (http://www.wit.us/Wit_NEWS/Wit_NEWS.html).
Contact Information
Wit
Wit
831-888-6490
Contact
www.wit.us
924 Delaware Ave
Santa Cruz CA 95060

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Wit
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help