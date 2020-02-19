Press Releases Wit Press Release

Receive press releases from Wit: By Email RSS Feeds: Wit Releases Songs for Presidents' Day Playlist on Spotify Monday, February 17th, 2020

Santa Cruz, CA, February 19, 2020 --(



To see all that the new site has to offer follow the link below.

http://www.wit.us/Wit_Site_Map/Wit_Site_Map.html



About Wit

Composer, singer-songwriter, author, actor, poet- Wit is an artist who incorporates his musical influences of rock, classical, and new age with a zen style of poetic lyrics.



Nicknamed, “The Observer,” one cannot box Wit into one category. Wit plays many instruments and styles, he enjoys singing rock the most. Wit’s vocal style ranges from overtone singing, classical, jazz, pop, and rock.



Wit is known for his song, "The President."



In addition to writing and performing rock, Wit is the author of, "Secrets to the Universe." His thought-provoking (sometimes controversial) observations of the Universe, which he transfers into poetry, inspirational thought, and lyrics, inspire his fans to a newfound enjoyment for life as well as discovery. Wit is creating a new art (Zen Rock). With this synergy of disciplines that is thought provoking and complex he is leaving his imprint on American Music.



Please feel free to send questions, copies of your stories, and their links so that they may be posted on Wit’s websites.



Send To:

Email: pr(at)wit.us

Website: http://www.wit.us



Note to Editors:

For additional information and a sample visit Wit’s website (http://www.wit.us), or Email: pr{at]wit.us



For more news and updates visit Wit news page (http://www.wit.us/Wit_NEWS/Wit_NEWS.html). Santa Cruz, CA, February 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Wit (http://www.wit.us) released Songs for Presidents' Day Playlist on Spotify. To enjoy this collection of tunes simply goto https://open.spotify.com/playlist/1LhkMjFIcgjQgOuzs2PPCl?si=iVOwZaRbSFGMW9FNFswYGA .To see all that the new site has to offer follow the link below.http://www.wit.us/Wit_Site_Map/Wit_Site_Map.htmlAbout WitComposer, singer-songwriter, author, actor, poet- Wit is an artist who incorporates his musical influences of rock, classical, and new age with a zen style of poetic lyrics.Nicknamed, “The Observer,” one cannot box Wit into one category. Wit plays many instruments and styles, he enjoys singing rock the most. Wit’s vocal style ranges from overtone singing, classical, jazz, pop, and rock.Wit is known for his song, "The President."In addition to writing and performing rock, Wit is the author of, "Secrets to the Universe." His thought-provoking (sometimes controversial) observations of the Universe, which he transfers into poetry, inspirational thought, and lyrics, inspire his fans to a newfound enjoyment for life as well as discovery. Wit is creating a new art (Zen Rock). With this synergy of disciplines that is thought provoking and complex he is leaving his imprint on American Music.Please feel free to send questions, copies of your stories, and their links so that they may be posted on Wit’s websites.Send To:Email: pr(at)wit.usWebsite: http://www.wit.usNote to Editors:For additional information and a sample visit Wit’s website (http://www.wit.us), or Email: pr{at]wit.usFor more news and updates visit Wit news page (http://www.wit.us/Wit_NEWS/Wit_NEWS.html). Contact Information Wit

Wit

831-888-6490



www.wit.us

924 Delaware Ave

Santa Cruz CA 95060



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Wit