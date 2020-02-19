Recording Artist Stirs Speculation About a Famous Murder in a Blogzine Interview

Press Releases Loveforce International Publishing Company Press Release

In the interview he talked about the stories behind and inspiration for creating recent Loveforce International releases of three songs. One song was “Mean Premonition.” Another was the about to be released Alternative Pop song “Jessica.” The third song was “I killed My X Wife.” “Mean Premonition” and “I Killed My X Wife” are both Blues songs. “Jessica” is an Alternative Pop song that is arranged like a Pop song but played and sung like an Alternative Rock song.



When Davis talked about “I Killed My X Wife” he told the interviewer that the song was inspired by a very famous murder. He wouldn’t come out and say which murder it was. In fact, he has never told anyone which murder it was. A potential hint came when the interviewer said, “Hey, I think I know which murder you are talking about!” and asked Davis if there was a reason he had ordered and was drinking a Tequila Sunrise during the part of the interview where “I Killed My X Wife” was discussed. Davis just replied coyly… "Perhaps."



If the fact that he was drinking a Tequila Sunrise is a hint it likely means the murder has something to do with the origins of the Tequila Sunrise or the ingredients.



Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas stated “I think I know which murder Davis was talking about but for legal reasons, I can’t name which murder it was. After all, in the murder I think it’s about, the guy got away with it.”



