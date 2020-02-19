New Kickstarter Project Inspired by Iconic Toy Makers Spud 'N Rich

Press Releases Spud N Rich Press Release

To learn more about the launch of the company Spud ‘N Rich, their first product Whirly-Go-Round, and their upcoming Kickstarter campaign, please visit spudnrich.com. McKinney, TX, February 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- This Spring, the legacy of two iconic toy makers reignites with a new Kickstarter project launch. Rich Knerr and his business partner Spud Melin created some of America’s most iconic toys such as the Hula-Hoop, Frisbee, Slip ‘N Slide, Silly String, and more. Now, decades later, Rich’s son, Chuck Knerr, has brought one of their ideas to life. “After years of procrastination, I wanted to create a product for my grandkids’ generation that’s more fun than staring at a screen,” says Knerr. “I told my dad 20 years ago that I would make the Whirly-Go-Round into a real product and I can’t believe I waited this long.”In 2019, Chuck set out to rebuild this cherished toy from his family’s past. After 16 different designs, he’s discovered the ultimate design that’s beautiful to behold, delightful to feel and a thrill to ride. “I just wish my dad was here to see how kids enjoyed the Whirly-Go-Round for hours in our field testing,” Chuck states. “He’d be proud that I improved their initial design and created such a fun and durable toy. I can’t wait to delight children with 'funomenal fun' that’s sustainable.”To learn more about the launch of the company Spud ‘N Rich, their first product Whirly-Go-Round, and their upcoming Kickstarter campaign, please visit spudnrich.com. Contact Information Spud N Rich

