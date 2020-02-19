Anchors To Dusk Publishing to Release New Book, "Voudou Juice Origins: Cody's Story," Summer 2020

Anchors To Dusk Publishing and Author Joseph A. Federico release a second novella, "Voudou Juice Origins: Cody's Story," a sequel to the breakout novella, "Voudou Juice," which launched in 2017. This book is set in 1920s New Orleans, and follows Cody Shrine, III, a well-to-do young man that's not yet comfortable with himself. He meets unsavory creatures in the French Quarter and gets caught between worlds for all eternity.

In 2017, a client of Anchors To Dusk Publishing, author Joseph A. Federico, released "Voudou Juice," his debut novella, set in both 18th-century and 2014 New Orleans. His infatuation with America's south started when he was just a teenager, having visited the Carolinas with his family, then New Orleans - the Devil's playground, as Joseph puts it - in 2014.



In 2012, at Ocean Creek Plantation, is where the first novella was conceived. It wasn't until Anchors To Dusk Publishing, LLC client Joseph took a trip to the French Quarter that the original story truly took shape. Joseph never looked back. But once the book was released years later, the author just couldn't give up on his characters: Riley Clarke, Cody Shrine, III and last but not least, Mama Brown.



In 2018, Joseph was blessed enough to head back to New Orleans, one of his favorite cities. He had a different kind of vacation that time around, especially at his book signing at Four Points by Sheraton, French Quarter. Ghosts of old New Orleans' past spoke up and inspired the young author.



Crackling noises made themselves known two hours into the book signing for "Voudou Juice" that fateful Tuesday. After the event was over and done with, an unsuspecting Uber driver sealed Federico's second book's fate. The project was to be called "Voudou Juice Orgins: Cody's Story."



And alas, the launch of Origins is upon us. It's set in the 1920s, a time when the booze was illegal, parties were bigger than ever imagined and the Crescent City was the epicenter of the most vicious hauntings in history.



