New Features & Upgrades Offered with the iDashboards v10.2 Release

Troy, MI, February 19, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- iDashboards offers a business intelligence solution that eliminates outdated reporting with its real-time dashboards and next generation reports. The data visualization software company has recently released their latest update, iDashboards v10.2 with significant enhancements and a wide array of new features.
New features include:
· Reports. iDashboards v10.2 offers higher quality reports with embedded dashboards that can be self-generated at pre-determined schedules. With this feature, users get a formatted PDF report of their visual dashboard on-demand or at a scheduled cadence. There are also a large number of customizable formatting options available for these reports, including cover pages, headers, footers, and tabular data options.
· Updated Chart Designer. Chart Designer is redesigned and improved, making it easier than ever to customize charts and search for chart properties.
· Live Previews. The new live chart preview provides immediate feedback as a chart is being configured.
· New Chart Options. The latest chart additions include: SVG drawing, candlestick, and OHLC. There are several improvements to existing chart types: radar, detail, pie charts and maps.
The iDashboards v10.2 upgrade is available for free to existing customers. If you are interested in learning more, sign-up for personalized demos on their website at: https://www.idashboards.com/contact/.
About iDashboards:
iDashboards is a data visualization software company based in Troy, Michigan. It offers a comprehensive business intelligence solution comprising data aggregation, preparation, analysis, visualization and reporting. Its user-friendly interface is designed to give anyone the ability to design and create dashboards, helping businesses transform their traditional reporting into interactive and engaging dashboards.