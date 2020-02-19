New Features & Upgrades Offered with the iDashboards v10.2 Release

Press Releases iDashboards Press Release

Troy, MI, February 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- iDashboards offers a business intelligence solution that eliminates outdated reporting with its real-time dashboards and next generation reports. The data visualization software company has recently released their latest update, iDashboards v10.2 with significant enhancements and a wide array of new features.New features include:· Reports. iDashboards v10.2 offers higher quality reports with embedded dashboards that can be self-generated at pre-determined schedules. With this feature, users get a formatted PDF report of their visual dashboard on-demand or at a scheduled cadence. There are also a large number of customizable formatting options available for these reports, including cover pages, headers, footers, and tabular data options.· Updated Chart Designer. Chart Designer is redesigned and improved, making it easier than ever to customize charts and search for chart properties.· Live Previews. The new live chart preview provides immediate feedback as a chart is being configured.· New Chart Options. The latest chart additions include: SVG drawing, candlestick, and OHLC. There are several improvements to existing chart types: radar, detail, pie charts and maps.The iDashboards v10.2 upgrade is available for free to existing customers. If you are interested in learning more, sign-up for personalized demos on their website at: https://www.idashboards.com/contact/.About iDashboards:iDashboards is a data visualization software company based in Troy, Michigan. It offers a comprehensive business intelligence solution comprising data aggregation, preparation, analysis, visualization and reporting. Its user-friendly interface is designed to give anyone the ability to design and create dashboards, helping businesses transform their traditional reporting into interactive and engaging dashboards. Contact Information iDashboards

Caroline Bracey

248-528-7160

https://www.idashboards.com

Caroline Bracey

248-528-7160



https://www.idashboards.com



