Q Stay and Lounge Debuts Menu Collaboration with Japanese Culinary Expert Lina Kawase

LS Corp. (location: Chuo Ward, Tokyo; CEO: Leo Liang) announces its collaboration with culinary expert Lina Kawase to produce a new menu item, the Tare-battered fish katsu sandwich with tartar sauce, now on sale at Q Cafe, the hostel cafe-bar of Q Stay and lounge Ueno (https://www.q-stay.jp/en).

In addition to her corporate recipe development, Japanese culinary expert Lina Kawase works in meal planning and consultation, develops “sixth sector” agricultural products, and often appears on television, radio, and commercials.



Her first Q Cafe menu collaboration item, the Tare-battered fish katsu sandwich with tartar sauce, is a Japanese Iwashi fish cutlet fried with a sweet and savory tare sauce, paired to perfection with a rich and tangy tartar sauce, making it a great choice for those hungry for a proper meal.



The sandwich sells for ¥400, or ¥500 with a drink set (choice of coffee, tea, or a soft drink). Tax included.



Q Cafe plans to expand its menu collaboration with Kawase-san, as well as refining the plating and dressing of its existing menu based on her advice. Guests are welcome to come in and enjoy the many reasonably-priced selections on offer.



About Lina Kawase: culinary expert, food coordinator



Engaged in all manner of culinary pursuits, such as recipe and product development, food planning and consultation, instructional video production, event and media appearances, and cooking classes.



With a wide variety of professional activities including appearances in commercials for SONY Xperia and Kirin Honkirin beer, in recent years she’s directed her efforts to promoting regional revitalization by developing “sixth sector” agricultural products. Her publish works include “Frugal Frozen Recipes: Definitive Edition,” and “Yeastless Pull-Apart Bread.”



Blog:http://lineblog.me/linakawase/

Twitter:https://twitter.com/linasuke0508



-Store information

Name: Q Cafe

Location: Q Stay and lounge Ueno, 1st floor, 2-13-2 Higashi-Ueno, Taito Ward, Tokyo Access: Tokyo Metro Hibiya & Ginza lines, Ueno Station, 3-min. walk Tokyo Metro Hibiya Line, Naka-Okachimachi Station, 4-min. walk JR Lines, Ueno Station & Okachimachi Station, 8-min. walk Keisei Main Line, Keisei Ueno Station, 8-min. walk

URL: https://www.q-stay.jp/en/qcafe/

- Product information

Name: Tare-battered fish katsu sandwich with tartar sauce

Price:¥400 (sandwich) ¥500 (drink set)

-Drink set includes a choice of coffee, tea, or soft drink. All prices are tax-included.



For press-related materials and inquiries:

LS Corp. English-Language Marketing Director: Luke Bruehlman

Mail: luke@ckc-japan.com

Tel: +81-03-6263-2030

Luke Bruehlman

+81-03-6263-2030



q-stay.jp/en



