Softelligence Distinguished in The 2020 Global Outsourcing 100®

Softelligence is excited to announce that they have been selected for The 2020 Global Outsourcing 100® list produced by IAOP and published annually by FORTUNE Custom Projects, in the Rising Star category. This participation demonstrates a commitment to continuous improvement that is the hallmark of the outsourcing industry.

London, United Kingdom, February 20, 2020 --(

IAOP is the global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes.



“Buyers understand there are hundreds of qualified service providers and advisors out there, but what they need to understand now is what makes each one exceptional. The Global Outsourcing 100 list has done just that. We’re proud to recognize Softelligence for being among these companies this year,” said IAOP CEO, Debi Hamill.



Softelligence's selection from so many software companies out there to feature in IAOP’s Global Outsourcing 100 listing in 2020 is due to the generous recognition from Softelligence clients that were asked to motivate their testimonials over their recent experience with the company in product engineering and application development outsourcing projects.



For Softelligence is rewarding to see that the teams’ value, passion and hard work in digital transformation engagements in the US and Europe are recognized globally.



