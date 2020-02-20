Press Releases ISL Online Ltd Press Release

ISL Online Receives the Highest Score in an Independent Remote Desktop Software Test

ISL Online was the only software candidate rated excellent in both categories, Comfort for remote clients and Functional scope.

Ljubljana, Slovenia, February 20, 2020 --(



"Connection setup and operation is straightforward, and the feature range is convincing. ISL Online makes it easy for the user looking for help," points out Jan Schüßler, c’t journalist, the author of the article.



Based on strict criteria, eight remote desktop products qualified for the review and were tested by professionals at the c’t magazine. ISL Online was the only software that was rated as excellent in both categories: Comfort for remote clients and Functional scope.



provides reliable and highly secure remote support and remote access software to IT professionals and helpdesk technicians in more than 100 countries. With ISL Online, technicians are empowered to solve all kinds of tech issues remotely in an instant, while also ensuring that IT infrastructure is up-to-date and functional. This way, they can guarantee efficient business continuity to their customers.



“Winning a product test in the largest European IT magazine is an exciting accomplishment for our team. We’ll continue to evolve and ensure our customers have access to best-in-class technology to help them create and deliver standout services,” said Jure Pompe, CEO at ISL Online.



Additional Information

The full results and ratings of a comprehensive independent remote desktop software test were published in the c’t magazine. You are welcome to read the original article in German (https://www.islonline.com/documents/reviews/ct-magazine-review-de.pdf) or the article translated into English (https://www.islonline.com/documents/reviews/ct-magazine-review-en.pdf).



About ISL Online

ISL Online is a remote support tool with a long history in the field, a rich set of features and very high security standards. Since 2003, ISL Online has been providing remote control software to IT professionals and helpdesk technicians in more than 100 countries, notably owning market share in Japan. Delivered via cloud or on-premises, ISL Online allows users to access and control Windows, Mac and Linux computers as well as mobile devices to provide ad hoc technical support and remote management. Many businesses, small and big, love their flexible and unique licensing model, which doesn’t limit the number of users, installations or clients.



https://www.islonline.com



About c’t Magazine

c’t magazine for computer technology, founded in 1983, is the largest IT magazine in Europe. It is one of the most reliable and respected sources of information for anyone interested in the development of IT, ranging from sophisticated users to gamers and data centre professionals to IT leaders and investment deciders. c’t magazine provides the foundation for private and professional expertise and purchase decisions with independent cross-platform product tests, useful practice reports, background information and fundamental articles.



Barbara Viskovic

+386 1 2447 785



https://www.islonline.com/



