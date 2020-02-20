Press Releases Loway Press Release

Loway Announces the Release of WombatDialer Predictive Dialer Version 20.02

Loway, provider of solutions for call-centers, announced the release of WombatDialer predictive dialer for Asterisk PBX version 20.02.

Release 20.02 is designed to make the life of administrators easier, with many small fixes that improve the overall experience of running the dialer for both small and very large systems.



The Loway development team did a lot of work on improving the handling of the dialer black lists and the tracking of attended and unattended transfers from call center queues.



WombatDialer 20.02 takes advantage of a brand new and improved GUI and improvements to the API system, with full visibility of JMX internals.



On top of this, about 40 bugs and minor issues were fixed.



WombatDialer 20.02 is immediately available, as a RPM package for CentOS 6+, a tar.gz archive or a pre-configured Docker image. Get it from https://www.wombatdialer.com/installation.jsp.



If you currently have a licensed WombatDialer system, you can upgrade now at no extra cost.



For detailed information or a free trial please visit the WombatDialer official website and read the what's new at https://www.wombatdialer.com/blog/blog/2020/02/17/wombatdialer-release-2002/?lid=N161



WombatDialer software is available on premise for Asterisk, FreePBX, Issabel, and many other Asterisk distros. Contact Loway sales support for more details.



About Loway



Loway Switzerland is a leading software development company providing professional management solutions for contact-centers.



Its renowned QueueMetrics sets up modern standards in performance measurement, statistics and reporting for call centers based on the Asterisk PBX technology, while WombatDialer is a flexible, easy to use, predictive dialing platform and a perfect complement to QueueMetrics on-premise or cloud software.



Maurizio Sabot

+41 91 630 9765



www.loway.ch



