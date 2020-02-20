Love Stylish Glassware? TobyGlobal USA Offers Discount on Its Classy Wine, Whiskey & Champagne Glasses.

Press Releases TobyGlobal Press Release

TobyGlobal USA announces the launch of its new whiskey glass, wine glass and champagne glass collections on its new customer-driven website.

Toby Slocum, Managing Director, says, “since we launched TobyGlobal in the USA last year, we are going from strength to strength as our brand recognition grows. Our customers know that they will get not only a quality product but unbeatable customer service when they buy from us.” As one happy customer put it: “The glasses look very elegant and I like the shape and feel of the glass. I would definitely give them as a gift to any of my friends …”.



Toby adds, “Each design has been re-imagined to ensure that our customers enjoy an entire sensory experience. After all, we know that the size, shape and feel of the glass, shapes our taste and enjoyment of the drink.”



"Our aim is simple: We envisage TobyGlobal as the 'go to' brand for stylish and awesome glassware collections for all occasions.”



To take advantage of a 20% discount go to https://www.tobyglobal.com. At checkout, apply the code TG20% and your discount will automatically be taken from your total purchase.



Pricing and Availability.



The Ultimate Wine Glass Collection



Modern and Stylish Special Occasion Gift Sets include:



Red Wine Glasses: (Set of Four 650 ml / 22 fl oz.) $54.99



White Wine Glasses: (Set of Four 450 ml / 15.2 fl oz.) $54.99



Red or White Wine Glasses ((Set of Four 500 ml / 17 fl oz.) $54.99



Classic Red Wine Balloon Glasses (Set of Two 475ml/ 16 fl oz.) $29.99



Champagne Glass Collection



Redefining Elegance Special Occasion Gift Sets include:



Classic Champagne Flutes (Set of Four 230 ml / 7.8 fl oz) $54.99



Classic Champagne Tulip Glasses (Set of Four 230 ml / 7.8 fl oz) $54.99



Whiskey Glass Collection



Unique designs : The Twist The Iceberg and The Wave Gift Sets



Hand Blown Lead-Free Crystal (Set of Two 11 oz ) $34.99



Wendy Farr

+353877006767



https://tobyglobal.com



