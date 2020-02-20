Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Coral Springs Regional Chamber of Commerce Press Release

Receive press releases from Coral Springs Regional Chamber of Commerce: By Email RSS Feeds: Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber Hosts Roaring 20’s Grand Gala

Coral Springs, FL, February 20, 2020 --(



The Gala features the presentation of the Small Business Leader for Coral Springs and Coconut Creek and the coveted Covered Bridge Award & Butterfly Award for business leaders who are active in the Chamber and have shown extraordinary support for the community. Other awards such as the NEXTgen Young Professional of the Year, Non-Profit of the Year, the President’s Award and the Platinum Business Award for businesses that have existed in the community for 20+ years have been added to the program this year. This event also features a “Food and Wine Showcase” which includes samples of culinary delights & desserts from local restaurants such as Tavolino Della Nonna, Bonefish Grill & Nothing Bundt Cakes, a delicious multi course dinner, auction prizes, as well as dancing! Complimentary wine is also offered to all guests in attendance.



There will be a Silent auction where guests can win a multitude of prizes, a Photo Booth and a full ice cream bar. All of the proceeds raised will benefit the Chamber’s Education Foundation, a 501c(3) which assists DECA and BPA business students from our seven local high schools in Coral Springs, Coconut Creek and Parkland in their progress toward becoming tomorrow’s leaders and future entrepreneurs. Tickets can be purchased online at www.csccrchamber.com or by calling the Chamber office at 954-752-4242.



Major sponsors of the gala include Dignity Memorial/Kraeer Funeral Home, City of Coral Springs, City of Coconut Creek, Al Hendrickson Toyota, Broward Health Coral Springs, Florida Power & Light, Fiserv, Seminole Casino Coconut Creek and many more.



About the Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber of Commerce:

The Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber of Commerce cultivates business relationships and economic growth through networking, advocacy, access & education in NorthBroward. Our primary objective is to create a climate of growth and success in which all businesses in Coral Springs, Coconut Creek and surrounding areas can prosper regardless of size or industry. Through our advocacy efforts the Chamber represents the voice of business in the Northern Broward region. We provide leadership opportunities and business building initiatives that focus on the critical priorities of business in our local area. By leveraging the support, talent, and resources of our members, the Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber of Commerce connects business leaders to each other and helps to improve the economic vitality of life for everyone. We offer a wide array of networking and educational programs designed to promote business as well as serving as a resource for businesses. Members of the Chamber will enhance the credibility and visibility of their business and be included in a group of successful, friendly, and likeminded business leaders.



Media Contact:

Gulie Carrington, Director of Operations, Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber of Commerce

Gulie Carrington

954-752-4242



www.csccrchamber.com



