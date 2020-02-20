National Flood Insurance Joins My Flood Risk to Provide Lighting-Fast Flood Insurance Quotes

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases My Flood Risk Press Release

Melbourne, FL, February 20, 2020 --(



Last fall, a group of flood experts unveiled a new platform called My Flood Risk, which uses industry-proven data sets to give a flood risk score for each individual property in America. Since the launch, thousands of consumers and industry professionals have utilized the tool to obtain a better understanding of the true flooding risk of their properties.



Until now, the path to flood insurance typically included reaching an insurance agent by phone or by completing a lengthy questionnaire. The lack of an easy process and the uncertainty of the cost could be partially responsible for the growing flood coverage gap in the U.S.



“My Flood Risk made it easier for property owners to find their true flood risk, but many didn’t know what to do with that information,” explains Amanda Bryant, Director of Operations for National Flood Insurance, “the new fast quoting process gives users access to immediate flood insurance options”



How Does it Work?

After entering an address on My Flood Risk, the software takes the user through the various flood risk factors affecting his or her property. On the final page, a composite risk score appears along with four simple questions, followed by an accurate premium estimate. The flood experts at National Flood Insurance will reach out to the user to complete the purchase process.



What Makes this Unique?

“Our instant quotes are the most accurate you’ll find,” says Bryant, “the software that powers the process is very intuitive.”



Along with the quoting accuracy, the speed of the process appeals to busy industry professionals. Real estate agents and mortgage lenders regularly use My Flood Risk to determine the risk of a property for potential clients, but the new quotes take flood awareness a step further.



“A real estate agent or lender can obtain quotes for their clients. This prevents closing delays due to flood insurance complications, and also allows potential buyers to know the cost of the coverage upfront,” Bryant explains. “We’re confident that by offering this service to My Flood Risk users, we will help consumers understand that flood insurance can be easy and affordable. Anyone who owns property needs to consider this valuable protection.”



Jennifer Scherff

321-255-1812



www.myfloodrisk.org



