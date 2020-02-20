Unity Pay is Eager to Revolutionize Payments in America Through Their Easy to Use Smartphone App

Press Releases Unity Pay Press Release

Post, chat and pay for groceries.

Belleview, FL, February 20, 2020 --(



Unity Pay, believes mobile pay is increasingly becoming a must as we move towards more convenient ways of life. While social media gains popularity, mobile payment in America hasn’t kept up with the rest of the world. By fusing them together Unity Pay hopes to encourage the use of mobile pay. Many apps have tried to push mobile pay, but they were too hardware exclusive. That’s why if you have a camera on your phone, you can use Unity Pay, no matter what device you own. Users are not only restricted to making mobile payments like other apps. They can transfer money, message, make social media posts and voice/video call. Users never have to leave the app.



Not only is it convenient for consumers, it reduces cash loss for businesses. With Unity Pay, businesses can set up accounts and have customers scan a QR to pay. There’s no need to keep money on hand. QR payments also rid the need for expensive machines and processing fees. Saving money. Unity Pay is an all in one solution, that’s why after only 10 days of announcing their prelaunch they gained over 100 pre-backers and growing.



Richard Graf, the founder of Unity Pay, has said, “As a society, we’re constantly looking for ways to save time and money and I believe mobile pay does that. I also believe Unity Pay takes mobile pay to the next level. That’s why we have so many interested people.”



Unity Pay a promising venture that will have a positive impact on the people of America. To show your support, head over to Unity Pays website and sign up to stay in the loop on updates and giveaways.



https://www.pewtrusts.org/en/research-and-analysis/issue-briefs/2016/05/who-uses-mobile-payments



Richard Graf

(609) 621 7178



unitypayapp.com

@unitypayapp all major social media.



