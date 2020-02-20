Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of 31 Poems of Love by NKE Wealthiest

Thame, United Kingdom, February 20, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- About 31 Poems of Love
31 Poems of Love is a book of seductive poems and rhyme. A cocktail of reality and fantasy dangerously mixed to explore the imagination of its reader.
From “You Don't Go Looking for Love” that describes the joy and experiences of love at first sight to “Love From Another Planet” that talks about falling in love with an alien and travelling to outer space in the name of love. And finally “Gangster Love,” a chilling love encounter between a young, attractive, naive girl who is the daughter of the head of a gangster mob family and a young handsome man who is ready to risk it all for love.
31 Poems of Love is aimed at the reader who is ready to dive into the world of intriguing and captivating love adventure.
