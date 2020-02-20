Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of 31 Poems of Love by NKE Wealthiest

Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of 31 Poems of Love – a collection of seductive poems by NKE Wealthiest.

31 Poems of Love is a book of seductive poems and rhyme. A cocktail of reality and fantasy dangerously mixed to explore the imagination of its reader.



From “You Don't Go Looking for Love” that describes the joy and experiences of love at first sight to “Love From Another Planet” that talks about falling in love with an alien and travelling to outer space in the name of love. And finally “Gangster Love,” a chilling love encounter between a young, attractive, naive girl who is the daughter of the head of a gangster mob family and a young handsome man who is ready to risk it all for love.



31 Poems of Love is aimed at the reader who is ready to dive into the world of intriguing and captivating love adventure.



This work is available worldwide via Amazon:

Paperback (72 pages)

Dimensions 12.9 x 0.4 x 19.8 cm

ISBN-13 9781913289775

Kindle eBook ASIN B084G6KXZG

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/31PL

Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



