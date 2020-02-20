Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases FLI Transportation and Logistics Press Release

FLI Transportation and Logistics Launches TotalVision(TM), an All-New Innovative Parcel Management and Optimization Technology

With TotalVision(TM), FLI now offers shippers the ability to compare parcel and LTL rates, from multiple parcel and LTL carriers, side-by-side on one screen. TotalVision(TM) provides users with control-tower visibility over their freight process and spend.

Overland Park, KS, February 20, 2020 --(



Shippers can expect to see an increase in productivity as time spent quoting and comparing rates across various LTL and parcel portals or webpages will be reduced.



TotalVision™ users will have access to FLI’S pre-negotiated, discounted LTL rates. This is a perfect opportunity for those only shipping parcel or LTL to see the difference in cost and service levels between the two modes and then be able to select and schedule either mode right on the same screen.



Beyond providing generic LTL rates to its TotalVision subscribers, FLI will continue to provide account-specific LTL and parcel pricing negotiation, plus parcel audit services to any clients seeking that aid.



Key benefits:



- Parcel and LTL freight together in one centralized location. Users can link multiple parcel accounts (from multiple parcel carriers) to their TotalVision™ portal.

- Enter shipment details one time and view parcel and LTL rate options side-by-side. Select and schedule a service for either LTL or Parcel from the same screen without entering shipment details again.

- API tracking direct from carrier sites into TotalVision™ provides up-to-date parcel and LTL tracking statuses.

- Comprehensive data management and reporting.

- Multiple shipstations can be set up to manage unique user needs.

- Parcel shipping labels print per carrier required format. UPS, FedEx and USPS shipping labels.

- Daily batches and end of day reports can be run in TotalVision™ and exported as needed.

- Equipment connectivity for parcel rating is simple. Connect scanners, scales and label printers to the TotalVision™ portal for easy parcel rating and barcode-command scanning.

- Custom box sizes can be created and saved to the portal for convenience.



In addition to managing and scheduling LTL and parcel shipments through the web portal, users also have access to data and reporting for all shipments scheduled or processed through FLI. This includes: parcel, LTL, and FTL shipment data.



“Technology-driven growth is a core focus for FLI. TotalVision™ has been in beta-testing since early 2019, and we are pleased to announce our full-scale launch to market. Our beta-testing clients have experienced tangible process improvements and quantifiable bottom-line savings. TotalVision™ is unlike anything else on the market,” says John Hartmann, Director of Sales and Operations for FLI. “This is going to be a game-changer for any shipper with LTL and parcel.”



For more information, please visit https://fliinc.net/our-services/total-vision



About FLI Transportation and Logistics:



FLI Transportation and Logistics is a third-party logistics (or 3PL) provider to many national and global brands. FLI offers freight management solutions for LTL, FTL (full truckload), International, small parcel and specialized services. FLI combines its unparalleled dedicated account management service with its proprietary cloud-based Transportation Management System (TMS) to provide clients with a customized and centralized freight management program.



Jennifer Schroeder

913-851-2247



www.fliinc.net



