Michael Terence Publishing

Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Bizarre Deception" by Derek Brown


Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of Bizarre Deception – a scandalous thriller by Derek Brown.

Thame, United Kingdom, February 20, 2020 --(PR.com)-- About Bizarre Deception
A moment of folly leads to dramatic consequences and an unintended deception. This is followed by a well-intended, bizarre deception, that drifts into a forbidden relationship. The past folly impacts severely upon latter relationships, resulting in a disastrous outcome for many, but ultimate joy for others.

This credible, fictional story is full of intrigue, suspense and scandalous behaviour, with mystifying and shocking consequences, covering four generations. Intense emotions and shattering disappointments abound, culminating with the reader being left wondering; who was it? And, is history about to repeat itself?

This work is available worldwide via Amazon:
Paperback (232 pages)
Dimensions 15.2 x 1.5 x 22.9 cISBN-13 9781913289843
Kindle eBook ASIN B0848KN5W6
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/BIZD

Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020

About the Author
Derek Brown is a family man and retired accountant living with his wife in Cornwall, UK.
Bizarre Deception is his first novel, created over a period of 3 years, which developed from a novella into a full-blown novel which dramatically includes murder, suicide and an air crash and rescue.
His work, inspired by the likes of Catherine Cookson, has received excellent commendations.

About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.

For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact Information
Michael Terence Publishing
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
Contact
mtp.agency

