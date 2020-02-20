Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "My Best Thinking: The Highs and Lows of Rehab" by Sarina Wheatman

Thame, United Kingdom, February 20, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- About My Best Thinking: The Highs and Lows of Rehab
It is time to change perceptions about this Mental Health catastrophe, to find better solutions. This book is sad, shocking, informative, sometimes funny but ultimately hopeful. Describing how it is possible to change, get well and prosper.
Discover what recovery from addiction might be like, and why “they” just can’t say no.
This is a story about how therapist’s, her peers and rehab help Mimi see, and then deal with, the truth of addiction.
It gives a birds-eye view from the inside out, how people can be moved from denial to recovery.
Mimi meets other addicts with different addictions and through shared desperation.
Find the answers and methods that start their journey to recovery, or instead prolong the agony.
This is also an information manual that gives many descriptions of how to change what is wrong through education and support and points the reader to many resources.
