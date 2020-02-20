Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Receive press releases from Michael Terence Publishing: By Email RSS Feeds: Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "My Best Thinking: The Highs and Lows of Rehab" by Sarina Wheatman

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of My Best Thinking: The Highs and Lows of Rehab, a case study and manual for the journey from additction.

Thame, United Kingdom, February 20, 2020 --(



It is time to change perceptions about this Mental Health catastrophe, to find better solutions. This book is sad, shocking, informative, sometimes funny but ultimately hopeful. Describing how it is possible to change, get well and prosper.



Discover what recovery from addiction might be like, and why “they” just can’t say no.



This is a story about how therapist’s, her peers and rehab help Mimi see, and then deal with, the truth of addiction.



It gives a birds-eye view from the inside out, how people can be moved from denial to recovery.



Mimi meets other addicts with different addictions and through shared desperation.



Find the answers and methods that start their journey to recovery, or instead prolong the agony.



This is also an information manual that gives many descriptions of how to change what is wrong through education and support and points the reader to many resources.



This work is available worldwide:

Paperback (198 pages)

ISBN-13 9781913289768 and 9781913289782

Kindle eBook

ASIN B084CZZLWJ

Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/MBT



Also by Sarina Wheatman:

Wires Untwisting: Untangling the world of addictions

Paperback (138 pages)

ISBN-13 9781913289164 and 9781913289287

Kindle eBook

ASIN B07VVBHBZ6

Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2019

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/WUT



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Marketing & Promotions

Michael Terence Publishing

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002 Thame, United Kingdom, February 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- About My Best Thinking: The Highs and Lows of RehabIt is time to change perceptions about this Mental Health catastrophe, to find better solutions. This book is sad, shocking, informative, sometimes funny but ultimately hopeful. Describing how it is possible to change, get well and prosper.Discover what recovery from addiction might be like, and why “they” just can’t say no.This is a story about how therapist’s, her peers and rehab help Mimi see, and then deal with, the truth of addiction.It gives a birds-eye view from the inside out, how people can be moved from denial to recovery.Mimi meets other addicts with different addictions and through shared desperation.Find the answers and methods that start their journey to recovery, or instead prolong the agony.This is also an information manual that gives many descriptions of how to change what is wrong through education and support and points the reader to many resources.This work is available worldwide:Paperback (198 pages)ISBN-13 9781913289768 and 9781913289782Kindle eBookASIN B084CZZLWJPublished by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/MBTAlso by Sarina Wheatman:Wires Untwisting: Untangling the world of addictionsPaperback (138 pages)ISBN-13 9781913289164 and 9781913289287Kindle eBookASIN B07VVBHBZ6Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2019Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/WUTAbout Michael Terence PublishingWeb: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:Marketing & PromotionsMichael Terence PublishingTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002 Contact Information Michael Terence Publishing

Keith Abbott

00442035822002



mtp.agency



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Michael Terence Publishing