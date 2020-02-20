THRIVE Affordable Vet Care Covers Trending Topics of One Health and Suicide Prevention: Kickoff Free Training for Veterinary Community

Press Releases THRIVE Affordable Vet Care Press Release

The important topics of One Health and Suicide Prevention are both included in a new initiative to provide training to the greater veterinary community launched by THRIVE Affordable Vet Care.

Austin, TX, February 20, 2020 --



The trainings are offered in a live webinar format each month. With a recording of each available to view for those unable to attend. Those in the veterinary community can register and attend at no charge at https://www.thrivevet.com/learning. In addition to One Health and Suicide Prevention, other topics include: Hospital Culture, Legal Communications, and Team Building.



“The topics being covered are ones we feel important for our own staff of veterinarians and veterinary technicians to be knowledgeable about and fit with our core value of ‘Growth’,” stated Claire Pickens, Director of Learning at THRIVE. “It’s an added benefit to extend these educational opportunities to the veterinary community at-large, the pets and pet owners will be better served as well," she added.



“THRIVE Affordable Veterinary Care’s mission to be an industry disruptor continues to expand its presence nationally, and we believe that bringing these required continuing education courses to the greater veterinary community aligns with who we are as a company,” stated Benjamin Trotter, VP of Marketing.



About THRIVE Affordable Vet Care: THRIVE founded by veterinarians in Austin, Texas in 2015 is a national veterinary practice focused on providing quality, preventive veterinary care at unprecedented value. By utilizing technology to streamline processes and create efficiencies, we're able to pass cost-savings to our clients.



THRIVE’s mission: We are invested in the growth and development of our TEAMS, passionate about creating a positive culture, and focused on providing amazing client experiences and quality pet care at an unprecedented value.



Benjamin Trotter

512-598-5785



https://www.thrivevet.com/



